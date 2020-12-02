DJ Khaled Turned His Guesthouse into Quarantined Learning Pod for Son & Classmates: 'It's Perfect'

No big deal — DJ Khaled facilitated a quarantined homeschooling arrangement for his 4-year-old and several classmates.

For Parents magazine's January 2021 edition, the "No Brainer" artist, 45, gets personal about his parenting style with sons Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 10 months, whom he shares with wife Nicole Tuck. The couple said they took it upon themselves to create a remote learning setup during the pandemic that provids some form of normalcy.

"In March, when Asahd's preschool sent everybody home, I was doing the Zoom classes with him every single day. I thought to myself, 'This cannot be the best we can do!' " Tuck said. "So I organized a learning pod at our house with other quarantined families. We have seven kids and two teachers, and it's absolutely amazing."

"Nicole did everything. We turned a guesthouse on our property into a little schoolhouse," added Khaled. "It's perfect because we have a playground right there too."

Asahd also tasks his Mom and Dad to read not one, not two, but 10 books at bedtime.

"He makes me read 10 books every night before bed, and he's serious about it being 10 — he will go through and count them," said Tuck.

"These days it's a lot of Dr. Seuss: Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You? and Green Eggs and Ham, which he knows by heart," she added. "When I read it out loud to the class the other day, he was saying the words with me and everyone was like, 'Stop, Asahd!' "

Elsewhere in the cover story, Khaled told Parents he "always wanted to be a dad" and "couldn't wait to have kids — it's something I'd been talking about most of my adult life." The proud parents also raved about their older boy.

"It's amazing that we have never had to put him in a corner or anything like that," Tuck said. "The most I ever have to say is, 'Okay, I'm going to count.' And as soon as I say 'One,' that's it. I don't even have to go to 'Two.' "