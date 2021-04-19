DJ Khaled Says He Has 'Grown' and 'Intelligent' Conversations with His 4-Year-Old Son Asahd

"It is so beautiful when you can teach a kid to be great because they're born great," DJ Khaled tells PEOPLE

For DJ Khaled, watching his son grow up before his own eyes is an experience like no other.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about teaming up with premium baby stroller brand Cybex for a unique We The Best Stroller collaboration, Khaled, 45, also opened up about his son Asahd and how he has "grown," "intelligent" conversations with the 4-year-old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"God blessed me with two beautiful boys, an amazing queen and mother [wife Nicole Tuck] and blessed me to be a great father," Khaled tells PEOPLE. "This is the best feeling I ever felt in my life because it's pure. There's really no words you can describe the feeling unless you're a mother or father. It's just the truth. It's a feeling that they haven't even made a word for yet, and it's unbelievable."

"Watching my kids like Asahd — he's 4 years old now — I'm having real big, grown [and] intelligent conversations [with him]," he continues. "I remember him being a newborn, and I'm watching my son [now], how smart he is and how he's being such a great brother to his little brother [Aalam], [who is] one."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It is so beautiful when you can teach a kid to be great because they're born great. And [when] you give them the right knowledge and the right love, it's unbelievable. Genius levels at its highest," the musician adds. "... I cry every day, man. I cry happiness just seeing my kids. It's all about them."

Khaled and Tuck, also 45, welcomed son Asahd into their family back in 2016, before later welcoming son Aalam, now 14 months, in 2020.

Becoming a big brother has been an exciting moment for Asahd, Khaled says.

"Asahd, he knows that's his little brother," Khaled says. "He used to kiss my queen's belly and ... he [now] grabs his face and kisses him every day. He wakes up and wants to go kiss his brother. The way he grabs his face and kisses him is so unbelievable. It's so beautiful."

"And then, at the same time, he knows that he's gonna teach him what he's learned," he continues, "because he'll talk about like, 'Yo, when I was 1 year old, I was doing this. So I gotta make sure Aalam is doing this.' "

"He looks after him. He's a real good big brother even though he feels little. It's really cute," Tuck says. "They really love each other and Aalam really looks up to him."

"He watches everything he does so intently like, 'What's Asahd doing?' ... They really are learning and teaching each other," she adds. "They'll protect each other forever. ... Some kids fight with each other, but not these two. They love each other so much. It's so cute."

As for adding to their brood? Khaled and Tuck are both on the same page when it comes to a potential third baby.