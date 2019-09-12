DJ Khaled Expecting Second Child (a Baby Boy!) with Fianceé Nicole Tuck: 'Another Blessing'

Another one!

On Thursday, DJ Khaled announced he and fianceé Nicole Tuck are expecting their second child, along with a video from a recent sonogram appointment with their son Asahd, who turns 3 on Oct. 23.

“Asahd, look at your brother! That’s your brother,” the father-to-be proudly tells his son during the appointment. “God is great. Asahd, you’re about to have a brother,” the hitmaker later adds.

“Daddy, another one,” Asahd also says in the video, referencing his father’s famous tagline.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Along with the video announcement, DJ Khaled also wrote a heartwarming caption to express his excitement.

“God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way,” he began.

Image zoom

“After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy,” he said.

“I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world! #FAMILY God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD, ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE !! ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! #WETHEBEST!” he concluded.

RELATED: Who’s Due Next? Blake, Keira, Anne and 61 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

The parents-to-be welcomed their firstborn in 2016 and the deejay has since dedicated his music to his son, even giving Asahd an executive producer credit on all of his albums.

DJ Khaled recently raved about his family, telling PEOPLE in May: “[I’m focused on] being the most amazing father and the most amazing king to my queen. She’s so beautiful! She’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life. And my son is everything.”