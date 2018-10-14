DJ Khaled Celebrates Son's 2nd Birthday with Charitable Party: He's the 'Greatest Gift of Life'

DJ Khaled pulled out all the stops for his son Asahd’s birthday!

The music mogul hosted a massive carnival-themed blowout at Marlins Park in Miami to celebrate his son’s second birthday on Saturday — and the proud papa was all smiles while posing with his fiancée Nicole Tuck and the birthday boy himself!

In addition to celebrating Asahd’s birthday, the bash also doubled as a launching ground for the youngster’s first charitable initiative.

Asahd’s Initiative, a program part of Khaled’s We The Best Foundation, will focus on enriching the lives of children by financially supporting programs focused on community needs, family values and youth entrepreneurship. While the initiative will give donations to charities and individuals around the country, its focus will be on Miami, where the famous family lives.

In keeping with the charitable spirit of the afternoon, over 250 kids from various community organizations were invited to celebrate with Asahd.

“My son is the greatest gift of life, our children are the world’s biggest blessing, so I am so grateful to be able to celebrate his life with a carnival and to be hosting many inner-city kids and their families so everyone in our community can experience joy today at the iconic Marlins Stadium together in our hometown of Miami,” the music superstar tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Also joining Asahd on his special day? Derek Jeter.

The former New York Yankee player and current CEO of the Miami Marlins was on hand to present Asahd with a $100,000 check on behalf of the Marlins and $10,000 from Cybex, a company that produces fitness equipment.

While launching your own charitable initiative is already a rewarding gift, the birthday boy was also presented with his own Ferrari car — and matching stroller!

During the special day, which was put together by Kathy Romero Events, Asahd and his guests got to enjoy more than a dozen carnival rides and games, which were housed in a custom designed tent!

Guests with a sweet tooth didn’t leave empty-handed. Ellinnet Cake Collection put together a custom cake village, which was filled with two massive carnival-themed cakes as well as over 300 cupcakes, cake pops and cookies. Additionally, guests were also able to quench their thirst during the big day with juice bars.