Black-Belt Certified! Watch DJ Khaled Voice a Ninja Truck on Blaze and the Monster Machines

DJ Khaled is using his vocal chops in a way that is sure to make his son Asahd, 2 this month, extremely happy: voicing a character on Nickelodeon’s hit animated preschool series Blaze and the Monster Machines.

In the new episode, titled “Ninja Blaze,” AJ and Blaze team up with DJ Khaled’s character — Ninja Master Blackbelt — to learn a thing or two about ninja skills in preparation to save their friends Pickle and Crusher from an ice-covered mountain.

DJ Khaled's character, ninja Master Blackbelt (R), on Blaze and the Monster Machines Blaze and the Monster Machines

DJ Khaled recording for Blaze and the Monster Machines Blaze and the Monster Machines

A clip exclusive to PEOPLE shows the fun first meeting, when Blaze and AJ see a bunch of other vehicles performing impressive stunts before coming face to face with their leader, Ninja Master Blackbelt.

“If you wanna be ninjas, me and my friends can show you how!” the latter tells the newcomers before his pals all agree to teach AJ and Blaze their skills.

Blaze and the Monster Machines‘ episode “Ninja Blaze,” starring DJ Khaled, premieres Thursday at 12 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.