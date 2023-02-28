Celebrity Parents DJ Khaled Shares How Appreciation for His Wife and Sons 'Dealing with Me' Brought Him to Tears DJ Khaled opened up about why his family is such a big part of his success story during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 28, 2023 02:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled, sons Aalam and Asahd, and Jennifer Hudson. Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros. DJ Khaled shared immense gratitude for his family amid a special time in his career. Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show after recently getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the 47-year-old artist and producer talked about giving his two sons with wife Nicole Tuck everything he can. "My kids changed my life. Once I had my kids, that's my boys. That's Asahd and Aalam," he said of his 6 and 3-year-old boys. The family recently celebrated a circus-themed party for Alaam's 3rd birthday, where they transformed a warehouse into a big-top experience — complete with rides, games and a lion. "The budget was big," he said with a laugh. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. DJ Khaled Says He's 'Living Proof That Dreams Come True' as He's Joined by Family at 2023 Grammys "It's not just about our kids' birthday. We make sure that we remind all the kids that every day is your birthday," he shared. "I cried on the podium, and I went in there wanting to say a bunch of stuff, but when I got on the podium, and I got my star, the first thing I said obviously, 'God is the greatest.'" Khaled continued, "I just thanked my wife and my kids for dealing with me. For my work schedule, for long hours at the house with music and artists coming in or me traveling. That's all I kept thinking about." Kevin Winter/Getty "I got the Hollywood star, but I know all the work it took me to get that, but I had to thank my family. Of course, I'm gonna thank my family, but I just had to thank them on another level because look at this." Speaking of Fat Joe, Diddy, and Jay-Z being there for his special moment, he continued, "My idols and my brothers standing beside me and my family, that meant so much to me."