DJ Khaled Shares How Appreciation for His Wife and Sons 'Dealing with Me' Brought Him to Tears

DJ Khaled opened up about why his family is such a big part of his success story during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on February 28, 2023 02:45 PM
DJ Khaled Poses with Wife Nicole and Sons Aalam and Asahd at The Jennifer Hudson
Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled, sons Aalam and Asahd, and Jennifer Hudson. Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

DJ Khaled shared immense gratitude for his family amid a special time in his career.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show after recently getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the 47-year-old artist and producer talked about giving his two sons with wife Nicole Tuck everything he can.

"My kids changed my life. Once I had my kids, that's my boys. That's Asahd and Aalam," he said of his 6 and 3-year-old boys.

The family recently celebrated a circus-themed party for Alaam's 3rd birthday, where they transformed a warehouse into a big-top experience — complete with rides, games and a lion.

"The budget was big," he said with a laugh.

"It's not just about our kids' birthday. We make sure that we remind all the kids that every day is your birthday," he shared.

"I cried on the podium, and I went in there wanting to say a bunch of stuff, but when I got on the podium, and I got my star, the first thing I said obviously, 'God is the greatest.'"

Khaled continued, "I just thanked my wife and my kids for dealing with me. For my work schedule, for long hours at the house with music and artists coming in or me traveling. That's all I kept thinking about."

DJ Khaled, Aalam Khaled, Nicole Tuck and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Kevin Winter/Getty

"I got the Hollywood star, but I know all the work it took me to get that, but I had to thank my family. Of course, I'm gonna thank my family, but I just had to thank them on another level because look at this."

Speaking of Fat Joe, Diddy, and Jay-Z being there for his special moment, he continued, "My idols and my brothers standing beside me and my family, that meant so much to me."

