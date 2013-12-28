Family Photo: Hilary Duff and Her Boys Do Disney

Hilary Duff and Luca Cruz sure know how to rock a pair of mouse ears!

The actress — who got her start as a Disney star on Lizzie McGuire — and husband Mike Comrie took their 21-month old little guy to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. for the first time on Friday, and the family posed for a sweet photo with mother and son wearing the iconic Mickey and Minnie hats.

“We braved Disneyland yesterday! Luca’s 1st time,” Duff, 26, wrote in the caption.

Courtesy Hilary Duff

Duff recently told PEOPLE that her feelings get hurt when her little one favors his dad.

“Luca could not get enough of Mike,” she said. “It was crazy, but it kind of goes along with who gets him up from his nap because he’s more obsessed with the person that wakes him up. But my feelings were so hurt!”

Duff has also said that she would like to expand her family and try for a girl, but she also wouldn’t mind a second son.