This Popular Princess Costume Trunk Is Only $22 Today — Plus More Disney Toys on Sale Starting at $4

By Christina Butan
December 11, 2019 11:24 AM
With the holidays right around the corner, we hope you’ve started to check people off your shopping list. While adults may be a little harder to choose gifts for, kids can be easier to shop for — especially when toys are on sale. Right now, Amazon is offering a limited-time deal on a ton of Disney toys, including that princess costume trunk that kept selling out earlier this year.

Perfect for any Disney fan, the 21-piece trunk features two-piece outfits based on the classic princesses, plus tons of accessories like jewelry, headbands, stickers, and tiaras. Recommended for ages three and up, the dresses fit sizes 4 to 6X, and are packaged in a keepsake trunk that can be used to store the outfits or other items. If you’re wondering if it’ll make a good gift, over 1,200 shoppers have had a positive experience with the Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk, and many say it’s a huge hit during the holidays.

Buy It! Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk Deluxe, $22.41 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Select few Disney princess dolls and Frozen toys are also discounted, including a styling Elsa doll that comes with a braiding tool and hair accessories.

Buy It! Disney Frozen Sister Styles Elsa Doll with Braiding Tool, $16.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com; Disney Princess Ralph Breaks The Internet Movie Dolls, Cinderella & Mulan, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

And if you’re shopping on a tight budget, you can find toys as low as $4, including Funko Pops and Toy Story plushies. But if you’re eyeing anything, you’ll want to act fast — the deal ends tonight, and many items are already quickly going out of stock! Check out all Disney toys on sale here.

