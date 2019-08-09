Disney Just Released an Advent Calendar Filled with 24 Books — and It’s Already an Amazon Best-Seller

Image zoom

It’s almost the most wonderful time of year (there are just over four and a half months until December 25!), which means you may or may not have already started to think about gifts for your little ones.

Even if you haven’t, it’s always smart to pick up a small thing here or there before the official, and chaotic, holiday shopping season commences. To make things easier, Amazon already has 2019 advent calendars available for pre-order from companies like Lego and Funko Pop — and now, Disney has joined the bandwagon.

The Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar was just released on Amazon, and it has become a best-seller overnight. Since it was listed on August 8, the book has soared in sales over 15 million percent according to Amazon, making it the number two best-selling book on the site. The book, from publisher Igloo Books, contains 24 Disney books for every day counting down to Christmas. Titles include Frozen, Moana, Toy Story, The Lion King, and even newer tales like Coco and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The books-filled advent calendar is currently available for pre-order, and will officially start shipping on October 1. You can order it right now for 25 percent off its original price of $30, which is pretty amazing considering the number of books you get. Because the advent calendar is blowing up so much on Amazon’s charts, it’s definitely wise to pre-order it now before it inevitably sells out!