Disney's Popular Storybook Advent Calendars Are Officially Back After Selling Over 850,000 Editions Last Year

Published by IglooBooks, the annual drop of the calendars is always highly anticipated — over 850,000 editions were sold last year alone, and they often sell out by the time they're ready to ship. There are three versions this year; alongside the original version filled with Disney and Pixar stories (which is already a best-seller on Amazon), there's also a Marvel edition, as well as a brand new Disney Princess edition. Each calendar contains 24 mini paperback books wrapped in a festive envelope.