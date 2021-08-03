Disney's Popular Storybook Advent Calendars Are Officially Back After Selling Over 850,000 Editions Last Year
Disney is spreading holiday cheer early this year: Its popular storybook advent calendars are officially available for pre-order on Amazon.
Published by IglooBooks, the annual drop of the calendars is always highly anticipated — over 850,000 editions were sold last year alone, and they often sell out by the time they're ready to ship. There are three versions this year; alongside the original version filled with Disney and Pixar stories (which is already a best-seller on Amazon), there's also a Marvel edition, as well as a brand new Disney Princess edition. Each calendar contains 24 mini paperback books wrapped in a festive envelope.
The books are set to be released on October 26, and you can snag them for 15 percent off if you pre-order them before that date.
Buy It! Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021, $25.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021, $25.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Last year's Disney Storybook advent calendar racked up nearly 3,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, many of whom said they were "highly impressed" with it.
"This calendar is huge! A lot bigger than I expected," one customer wrote. "The little books are a nice size and actually have a lot more pages in them than I thought they would. A nice length for my 6-year-old who loves to read chapter books. Also pre-ordered this item when it was [on sale] so it was an amazing deal for what you get."
Another shopper wrote that their kids "absolutely loved getting a brand new book every day and then proceeded to ask us to read them about 20 times that day. This is WAY better than candy or toys. Even better, they are the perfect size to put in my purse and take with us… Absolutely would recommend these to other parents with preschool - K age kids."
Buy It! Marvel: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021, $25.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
While it may seem a little early, Disney's advent calendars tend to fly off virtual shelves, especially as the holidays approach — so make sure to grab yours (and maybe a few as gifts!) as soon as possible.
