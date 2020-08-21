Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Disney's Best-Selling Advent Calendar Is Finally Back — and It Comes in Frozen and Marvel Editions Now

Believe it or not, Christmas is just four months away. For all you planners, that means it’s time to start thinking about what gifts to get your loved ones this year. Fortunately, presents for the little ones in your life might just be the easiest to shop for this season thanks to a collection of Disney and Marvel advent calendars that have been released on Amazon.

If you’re not familiar with the Disney Storybook Advent Calendar, you’ll want to be. The popular advent calendar filled with 24 mini books was a best-seller on Amazon last year. In fact, publisher Igloo Books sold a whopping 600,000 copies — so many people pre-ordered it that it was completely sold-out by the time it launched in October.

Now, the highly anticipated advent calendar is back for the 2020 holiday season, and it’s available in three different editions. Alongside the classic Disney version, you’ll also find a Frozen-themed calendar, as well as a Marvel option. All three are available for pre-order on Amazon and are slated to start shipping on October 6.

Igloo Books has also released Disney and Marvel Christmas countdown tins. The tins feature a wheel you turn every day for the 12 days leading up to Christmas Eve, when a key will be revealed. The key opens the tin, which includes a Christmas storytime book, stickers, and more trinkets. These are also available for pre-order and will begin shipping in November.

And if you missed out last year, don’t fret: The 2019 Disney Storybook Advent Calendar is still available for purchase, so you can stock up on both if you’d like.

