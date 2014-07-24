The actress, who welcomed son Oliver Finley in May, is lending her voice to the hit series Sofia the First, for a new episode premiering Friday.

Ginnifer Goodwin Lends Her Voice in New Episode of Sofia the First

Ginnifer Goodwin is used to being caught up in a fairytale, but now the new mom is counting on a princess for her happily ever after.

The actress, who welcomed son Oliver Finley in May, is lending her voice to the hit series Sofia the First, for a new episode premiering Friday, July 25 at 9:00 a.m. on the Disney channel. (Check out the exclusive clip below!)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom

Disney Junior

In “Gizmo Gwen,” Goodwin plays the part of Gwen, a kitchen maid living at the castle, who dreams of becoming an inventor in her free time. But when Sofia (voiced by Ariel Winter) walks in on Gwen’s surprising invention — a runaway sponge! — it’s not long before the princess is encouraging her to pursue her passion.

Will Gwen get the courage to chase her dreams? Check out an exclusive clip below before cuddling up with your kiddies to catch the episode on Friday.

— Anya Leon