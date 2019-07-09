Disney Issues Recall on Toy Story 4 Forky Plush Toy Over Potential Choking Hazard

Image zoom Toy Story 4 ©2019 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Disney has issued a recall on its 11-inch plush Forky toy.

With the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the entertainment giant is calling for those who purchased the toy, inspired by a character from Toy Story 4, to “immediately take” it “away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park retail-store location for a full refund.”

Manufactured in China, the toy “has poseable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of foot and plastic rolling ‘googly’ eyes,” the recall description reads.

“The eyes are comprised of three parts: a white plastic base, a clear plastic dome and a small black plastic disc within the dome, which represents the character’s pupil.”

“The ‘googly’ plastic eyes on the toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children,” says the recall, which was issued on Monday.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Recalled Toy Story 4 Forky plush toy United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

RELATED: Toddler Permanently Paralyzed After Choking on Apple Given to Him at Daycare

The tracking code, the U.S. CPSC says, is “included on the sewn-in label attached to the base of the toy,” which was sold at many Disney locations as well as on amazon.com.

A full list of tracking codes involved in the recall is shown below:

FAC-024868-18338

FAC-024868-19032

FAC-024868-19060

FAC-024868-19091

RELATED VIDEO: Toy Story 4 Tops Box Office — Makes $118 Million Opening Weekend

While about 80,000 of the toys, retailing at around $20, were sold across the U.S. and Canada, no injuries have been reported thus far, according to the U.S. CPSC.

Customers wanting more information can call Disney from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, or email personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.

Toy Story 4 is playing in theaters nationwide now.