This Popular Kids' Clothes Retailer Quietly Launched a Disney Princess Line with Dresses, Joggers, and More

Once upon a time, there were two sets of clothing our kids wore: outfits for outside the house and costumes they wore to dress up as, say, Disney princesses at home. And when they tried to wear the latter category to school or a grocery store, we sometimes tried to talk them out of it. But mostly we shrugged and let them wear that cheap satin until it was in Cinderella-pre-Fairy-Godmother tatters. Now we have an even better option, though, because Janie and Jack is out with a collection of Disney Princess clothing that would suit real royalty, and LeBron James and wife Savannah's 6-year-old Zhuri James is among the many little girls ready to celebrate it.