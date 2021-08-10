This Popular Kids' Clothes Retailer Quietly Launched a Disney Princess Line with Dresses, Joggers, and More
Once upon a time, there were two sets of clothing our kids wore: outfits for outside the house and costumes they wore to dress up as, say, Disney princesses at home. And when they tried to wear the latter category to school or a grocery store, we sometimes tried to talk them out of it. But mostly we shrugged and let them wear that cheap satin until it was in Cinderella-pre-Fairy-Godmother tatters. Now we have an even better option, though, because Janie and Jack is out with a collection of Disney Princess clothing that would suit real royalty, and LeBron James and wife Savannah's 6-year-old Zhuri James is among the many little girls ready to celebrate it.
"At @janieandjack everyone's a princess when we show courage and treat others with kindness," Zhuri captioned an Instagram pic of herself modeling the collection's Tiana tulle dress.
Shop the Janie and Jack Disney Princess Collection
- Janie and Jack Disney Ariel Teal Tulle Dress, $119
- Janie and Jack Disney Tiana Tulle Dress, $115
- Janie and Jack Disney Belle Organza Dress, $134
- Janie and Jack Disney Cinderella Tulle Dress, $129
- Janie and Jack Disney Belle Rose Romper, $69
- Janie and Jack Disney Tiana Icon Sweatshirt, $46
- Janie and Jack Disney Cinderella Joggers, $42
- Janie and Jack Disney Ariel Pearl Crown, $24.50
- Janie and Jack Disney Tiana Flower Crown, $30
- Janie and Jack Disney Cinderella Wand, $24.50
The Disney Princess Collection from Janie and Jack includes dresses modeled after Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. There are appropriately frilly party dresses inspired by all four princesses, and they're available in sizes for kids ages 12 months to 12 years old. With carefully sewn and embroidered tulle, organza, and satin (that's also all machine washable), these princess gowns are as well-suited for a real-life special occasion as they are for an afternoon at home pretending to be at the ball. To go with these dresses, kids can accessorize with shoes (none made of glass, fortunately), tiara headbands, hair clips, wands (magic not included), purses, and even Cinderella-style satin gloves.
Grownups will also appreciate that this princess line includes some outfits kids can wear on the playground and at school. There's a romper, pair of joggers, a sweatshirt, and a T-shirt all adorned with roses and the phrase "Tale as old as time" for Beauty and the Beast fans. Other floral summer dresses, joggers, socks, T-shirts, and sweaters similarly announce a child's princess allegiance while also allowing them to move freely about the real, modern world.
To promote the Disney Princess Collection, Zhuri James and Janie and Jack will be sharing stories on Instagram of five real girls who may not be in line for the throne but are equally worthy of our admiration. These are girls like 8-year-old cancer survivor Lilly Bumpus, who sold 30,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies during the pandemic, and 4-year-old Madison Presser, who raised $32,000 to end child hunger with her viral remakes of famous movies. The brand's message is that "everyone's a princess," and maybe these outfits will inspire your own regal child to take on the world, too.
Buy It! Janie and Jack Disney Ariel Teal Tulle Dress, $119; janieandjack.com
Buy It! Janie and Jack Disney Tiana Tulle Dress, $115; janieandjack.com
Buy It! Janie and Jack Disney Belle Organza Dress, $134; janieandjack.com
Buy It! Janie and Jack Disney Cinderella Tulle Dress, $129; janieandjack.com
Buy It! Janie and Jack Disney Belle Rose Romper, $69; janieandjack.com
Buy It! Janie and Jack Disney Tiana Icon Sweatshirt, $46; janieandjack.com
Buy It! Janie and Jack Disney Cinderella Joggers, $42; janieandjack.com
Buy It! Janie and Jack Disney Ariel Pearl Crown, $24.50; janieandjack.com
Buy It! Janie and Jack Disney Tiana Flower Crown, $30; janieandjack.com
Buy It! Janie and Jack Disney Cinderella Wand, $24.50; janieandjack.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Popular Kids' Clothes Retailer Quietly Launched a Disney Princess Line with Dresses, Joggers, and More
- The Official Friends Advent Calendar Just Dropped on Amazon — and It's Filled with Tons of Fun Surprises
- Amazon Shoppers Are Dumping Pricey Dysons for This Under-$200 Shark Vacuum That 'Makes Cleaning So Easy'
- Amazon's Most Popular Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Is on Sale for $32