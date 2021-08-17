Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The inclusive new costumes (including options for wheelchairs) will allow kids with special needs to dress up as characters from Cinderella, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Black Panther and more

Disney Introduces New Adaptive Costumes for Kids Including Black Panther and Cinderella's Coach

Disney is gearing up for Halloween with a new lineup of adaptive kids costumes.

The company recently unveiled its latest additions to its adaptive costume collection, including fan favorites from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

The costumes utilize adapted features such as a flap opening at the center front for easy tube access, longer length inseams to accommodate seated guests, a rear opening for wheelchair-friendly wear and roomier leg circumference.

"We are excited to meet the needs of more of our guests and plan to continue to grow the collection," said Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing at the Walt Disney Company, per Good Morning America.

All of the adaptive Halloween costumes are available on the shopDisney website for $49.99.

Several customers praised Disney in the reviews section of the shopping website, thanking the company for adding inclusive options to its costume lineup.

"This is beautiful. The thought behind it, even more beautiful. Great job. I am a Disney fan for life," one customer wrote, while another shared, "Seeing this just makes my heart so happy."