Disney Debuts New Adaptive Roleplay Costumes Including Buzz Lightyear and The Mandalorian

Disney is making Halloween more accessible for kids with special needs.

The company recently announced its latest additions to its line of adaptive roleplay costumes, so kids can enjoy dressing up like their favorite Disney, Marvel and Pixar characters for Halloween and beyond.

This year's cool new additions include adaptive costumes of Jasmine from Aladdin and Woody from Toy Story, as well as a Buzz Lightyear wheelchair cover set.

The costumes utilize different customizations that make them perfect for children with special needs, from a discreet flap in the front center for easy tube access to long hook and loop strips to keep the wheelchair costumes in place.

The new costumes join last year's popular character costumes, which included a Cinderella coach wheelchair cover set, a Star Wars: The Mandalorian adaptive costume and a Black Panther light-up adaptive costume.

Families who have tried the adaptive costumes have praised Disney for the inclusive products. "Disney, I love you for creating a costume for trick-or-treaters with different abilities!" one commenter wrote.

"Our 4 y/o son uses a wheelchair the majority of the time, but always for long-distance activities like trick or treating (or going to Disney <3) the open back design allows for more comfortable wear and less overheating from extra fabric, loose fit in legs made it not bunch up like other costumes while seated, and the lightweight fabric is soft and breathable," another enthusiastic parent shared. "Highly recommend, we are looking forward to Halloween this year!"

Disney's adaptive roleplay costumes are now available for purchase. All costumes retail at $49.99 on the shopDisney website.