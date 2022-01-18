Hilary Duff, Joe Jonas, and More Former Disney Channel Stars Who Are Now Parents

Hilary Duff, who played the titular role of Lizzie McGuire in the early 2000s, is a mother of three kids.

Her son and eldest child, Luca Cruz Comrie, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, was born in March 2012.

Duff and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, into the world in October 2018. The couple had their second daughter, Mae James Blair, in March 2021, marking Duff's third child.