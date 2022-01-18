Hilary Duff, Joe Jonas, and More Former Disney Channel Stars Who Are Now Parents
The stars you watched as kids, now have kids of their own! Between Lizzie McGuire's Hilary Duff and Camp Rock's Joe Jonas, we've rounded up former Disney Channel stars who are now parents
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff, who played the titular role of Lizzie McGuire in the early 2000s, is a mother of three kids.
Her son and eldest child, Luca Cruz Comrie, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, was born in March 2012.
Duff and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, into the world in October 2018. The couple had their second daughter, Mae James Blair, in March 2021, marking Duff's third child.
Kevin Jonas
Jonas Brothers singer Kevin Jonas, who starred on Disney Channel's JONAS series and in the Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock, is a father of two children.
Jonas and wife Danielle welcomed their first daughter, Alena Rose, in February 2014. The couple had their second daughter, Valentina Angelina, in October 2016.
"I grew up with four boys in the house," Kevin told PEOPLE. "So I'm getting to relearn what young women want in their life from an early age, which is so cool to see because I didn't experience it."
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas, who also starred on JONAS and the Camp Rock films with his brothers, has one child.
Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner became parents when they welcomed their daughter Willa in July 2020.
Jonas described the time spent with his daughter as "amazing" during an interview with CBS This Morning in May 2021. He also opened up about what he's learned as a new father, noting "Naps are nice. All around."
David Henrie
David Henrie, who played Justin Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, is a dad of two children.
Henrie and wife Maria Cahill welcomed daughter Pia Philomena Francesca in March 2019. The couple welcomed their son James Thomas Augustine Emanuel on Christmas Day in 2020.
In December 2021, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child together.
Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry, former star of the Disney Channel original movie Twitches and its sequel Twitches Too, has two children with husband Cory Hardrict.
Their son, Cree Taylor, was born in June 2011 and their daughter, Cairo Tiahna, was born in May 2018.
The mom of two shared with PEOPLE the thing she loves most about parenting, saying, "I love watching my children grow up. Even when I was pregnant, I loved experiencing the entire process. It's really a miracle."
Tamera Mowry
Tamera Mowry, who starred alongside twin sister Tia in the Twitches movies, has two kids with husband Adam Housley.
The actress gave birth to their first son Aden John Tanner in November 2012. In July 2015, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Ariah Talea.
The mom of two shared her advice to fellow parents on Good Morning America saying, "Just take it one day at a time. Know that your best is good enough."
She added, "There are gonna be days where you have it together and then there are going to be days where you fall apart and that's okay! It's a part of the journey. It's life."
Christy Carlson Romano
Known for her roles as Ren Stevens on Even Stevens and voicing the titular character on Kim Possible, Christy Carlson Romano has two kids.
Isabella "Izzy" Victoria is her firstborn daughter, whom she shares with husband Brendan Rooney. She was born on Christmas in 2016. The proud parents welcomed their second daughter, Sophia Elizabeth, in February 2019.
The mom of two told PEOPLE, "We are going to raise both our daughters to believe that they can do anything!"
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale, who played Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise and Maddie Fitzpatrick on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, has a baby girl.
The actress and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed their daughter Jupiter Iris in March 2021.
Tisdale opened up about motherhood on her blog, writing, "I'm excited about this new adventure, and I'm being very optimistic with every step." She added, "Chris and I are so excited and are fully embracing and celebrating this monumental moment."
Kaycee Stroh
Kaycee Stroh, known for her role as Martha Cox in the High School Musical franchise, has two daughters with husband Ben Higginson.
The actress gave birth to their first child, Zetta Lee, in May 2013. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Lettie Louise, in October 2015.
Stroh told Modern Mom after having her first born in 2013, "Zetta and I have a very packed schedule full of singing, dancing, reading and napping." She added, "Whenever she goes down, I always make a mad dash to do the laundry, clean, put an audition on tape, do an interview, prepare for an event, or throw something in the Crock-Pot."
Tiffany Thornton
Former Sonny with a Chance actress Tiffany Thornton is a mom of four children.
She shares sons Kenneth James and Bentley Cash with her late husband Chris Carney. Kenneth was born in August 2012, while Bentley was born in March 2014.
In May 2018, Thornton welcomed her third child, daughter Juliet Joy, with husband Josiah Capaci. The couple welcomed another daughter named Kimber Jo in July 2021.
When the actress found out she was pregnant with Kimber Jo, she joyfully wrote on Instagram, "We are over the moon that God has blessed us with another tiny, growing person!! There is NOTHING I wouldn't do to protect my kiddos and my own body as I grow this little miracle!"
Kyla Pratt
Kyla Pratt, known for voicing Penny Proud on The Proud Family, is a mom of two girls.
The actress welcomed her first daughter, Lyric Kirkpatrick, alongside partner Danny Kirkpatrick in November 2010. The couple's second daughter, Liyah Kirkpatrick, arrived in August 2013.
The mom of two shared inspiring words on her Instagram to uplift other parents, writing, "Breathe life into your children regardless of your circumstances. Encourage them to try and Remind them failure is a part of the process. Trust me it will follow them throughout their journey."
Danielle Panabaker
Danielle Panabaker, who starred in Disney Channel original movies like Stuck in the Suburbs and Read It and Weep, is a mom of one.
The actress and husband Hayes Robbins welcomed their first child in April 2020. The couple is choosing to keep the details on their firstborn private, having not revealed the gender, name, or any photos.
"This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling," Panabaker wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her baby bump. "Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home," she added.
In January 2022, the actress announced that she and Robbin are expecting their second child together.
Brenda Song
Brenda Song, known for her role as London Tipton on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, is a new mom of one.
The actress welcomed son Dakota Song Culkin in April 2021 alongside partner Macaulay Culkin, whom she's dated since July 2017.
At the time of their son's arrival, the couple said, "We're overjoyed," in a brief statement.