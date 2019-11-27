You Can Get a Disney Advent Calendar for as Low as $10 on Amazon — Today Only!

Image zoom Amazon

Parents, you won’t want to miss out on this deal: Amazon just slashed prices on tons of advent calendars, including super popular Disney ones — but you only have today to shop them.

In case you missed it, this Disney storybook calendar filled with 24 paperback books sold out almost immediately when it debuted on the site in August. Since then, Disney has added several more Disney advent calendars, including Amazon-exclusive ones like these Mickey Mouse and Disney Jr. themed ones. For the first time since they’ve landed, Disney’s advent calendars are majorly marked down — so you can grab one for as little as $10 today.

Disney Mickey Mouse Advent Calendar, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); Disney Pixar Cars Advent Calendar, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); Disney Jr. Advent Calendar, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)

While the Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar isn’t on sale, you may still want to add it to your cart: It’s back in stock for the first time since it sold out, and we have a feeling it’ll be gone again soon. (PEOPLE readers themselves purchased close to 7,000 of them!)

Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar, $23.40

Plus, Amazon has tons of other advent calendars on sale too, including a popular choice from Melissa & Doug, Playmobil, Fisher Price, and more.

If you’ve got your eye on anything, take our advice and add it to your cart now: One-day toy sales tend to go extremely fast, especially with prices this low. Below, shop a few more of our favorite advent calendars on sale, and check out all the deals here.

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar, $10.49 (orig. $19.99)

Grinch Advent Calendar, $15.99 (orig. $29.99)

Schleich North America Dinosaurs Advent Calendar, $16.99 (orig. $34.99)

PLAYMOBIL Advent Calendar Construction Site Fire Rescue, $5.75 (orig. $24.99)