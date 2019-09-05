Disney Just Launched Two New Advent Calendars on Amazon After Its Last One Sold Out

Image zoom Amazon

If you didn’t get the chance to grab Disney’s popular Storybook Advent Calendar filled with 24 books (it’s currently sold out!) last month, you’re in luck, because the magical brand just dropped two new advent calendars on Amazon.

The advent calendars, themed around Disney Junior and Mickey Mouse, come with 24 surprises for every day of December leading up to Christmas Day. Recommended for ages three and up, each window will either reveal a mini figurine, customizable holiday accessory, sticker, or a decorative gift box.

Buy It! Disney Mickey Mouse Advent Calendar, $33.13; amazon.com

The calendars feature character favorites like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, and pups from Disney Junior show Puppy Dog Pals.

Buy It! Disney Dr. Advent Calendar, $29.99; amazon.com

December may seem far away now, but it’s actually only three months away (yes, three!), which means the holidays will sneak up on you before you know it. Disney’s Storybook Collection sold out pretty quickly after its release, so you’ll want to add these advent calendars to your cart ASAP.

And while we’re hoping for some more festive Disney drops soon, the brand has tons of magical books that are sure to make the whole fam feel holly-jolly — shop them below!

Buy It! Disney’s Countdown to Christmas: A Story A Day, $9.89; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney 5-Minute Christmas Stories, $9.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney Christmas Storybook Collection, $13.23; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney Baby My First Christmas, $7.32; amazon.com