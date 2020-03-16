Diplo Says He's 'Staying Away' from His Sons Until He's 'Cleared' amid Coronavirus Concerns

Image zoom Diplo's son Diplo/Instagram; Inset: Theo Wargo/Getty

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Diplo is practicing social distancing for the sake of his children amid the coronavirus pandemic — but it’s not easy.

The DJ and record producer, 41, got candid on Instagram Monday about his separation from his sons Lazer Lee Louis, 5, and Lockett, born in 2010, sharing a video of the brothers behind a window as they held their hands up to their dad’s from the other side of the glass.

“My [sons] are too young to understand the complexities of what’s happening. But they aren’t anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks … And I’m staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus,” Diplo began his lengthy, heartbreaking caption.

The musician and father of two went on to say that the separation “hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath (sic), they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe.”

“I haven’t had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them,” Diplo continued. “But for now im just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Diplo's Instagram Story Diplo/ Instagram

RELATED: Health Officials Warn That People Without Symptoms May Be Spreading Coronavirus

Diplo urged his followers to “think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks” as the coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19, continues to spread.

“We already have enough news from Italy Iran Korea and China about the best ways to slow this … We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is canceled, but kindess (sic) is not canceled,” he said. “Love is not canceled, empathy is not canceled. Happiness is not canceled … Stay strong for the ones who can’t right now.”

The star also shared a comment on his Instagram Story, clarifying that he doesn’t have coronavirus as far as he knows, “but you need to assume everyone who isn’t in a quarantine has this disease and doesn’t know,” as “you can carry the virus for weeks and show no symptoms.”

“You must assume that you have it … to stop the disease where it is right now. The minute everyone acts like that — is the minute the clock starts to contain it. We are very far from that moment still,” Diplo wrote. “Some of us could run out of rent money or food. So if you have the power to be responsible for the ones that can’t … you need to do it. The faster we start, the faster we can recover.”

RELATED VIDEO: 3rd Hour of Today Employee Has Coronavirus, Al Roker and Craig Melvin Off as a Precaution

As of Monday afternoon, there have been at least 3,927 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 68 deaths in the United States, according to a New York Times database. Those most at risk are people over the age of 60, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Despite precautions being taken by retailers, casinos and more, on Sunday night, the National Security Council sent out a message urging Americans not to believe reports that a country-wide quarantine is underway.

“Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown,” they tweeted. Instead, they pointed followers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whom they say have provided and “will continue to post the latest guidance on COVID-19.”

Across the globe, there have been over 180,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with most in China, at more than 81,000, Johns Hopkins University reports. More than 7,100 worldwide have died as a result of the virus, while over 78,000 have recovered after having it.