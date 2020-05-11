Diplo Confirms He Has a Son with Model Jevon King in Touching Mother's Day Post

Diplo also shares two children with ex Kathryn Lockhart: sons Lazer, 5, and Lockett, 9

Diplo is officially a father of three.

On Sunday, the DJ and record producer, 41, confirmed on social media that Jevon King, a model and former Miss Universe contestant, is the mother of his third child.

King, 30, had revealed back in October that she was expecting her first child, though kept the identity of her baby's father private, even after announcing the birth of her son — whom she named Pace — on March 20.

Reports have long linked King and Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz) but Sunday was the first time he publically confirmed that the two are parents to Pace.

The DJ also shares two children with ex Kathryn Lockhart: sons Lazer, 5, and Lockett, 9.

"Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it," Diplo wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of three photos: one of him and his mother; another of Lockhart and her two boys; and a final photo of King holding Pace.

"The three strongest mothers in the world," Diplo continued. "I'm still a work in progress but you have given three perfect beautiful boys 🤍 I love you all til the moon and back."

King also celebrated Mother's Day by sharing two sweet photos of Pace on Instagram. Both marked the first time she's shown her baby's face on social media.

"In the midst of all this chaos you’ve been my peace.............🦋💙," she wrote, captioning a picture of herself holding Pace. She included the hashtags, "#myfirstmothersday #happymothersday #myson #myheartbeat #mylifeline," on the post.

Hours later, King shared an adorable closeup of Pace.

“To my son," the model wrote. "As your mother I promise to love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you."

"Love, Your Mom,” she signed the note.

Back in March, days before Pace's birth, Diplo opened up about the pain he was feeling being separated from Lazer and Lockett amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the star said he hadn't tested positive for COVID-19, he explained he was staying away from his young ones to assure he wasn't asymptomatic and spreading the highly contagious virus.

“My [sons] are too young to understand the complexities of what’s happening. But they aren’t anxious and nervous like the rest of us," Diplo wrote on a touching Instagram video of his two sons. "They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks … And I’m staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus."

The musician went on to say that the separation "hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breathe, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe."

"I haven’t had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them," Diplo continued at the time. "But for now I'm just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me."

As of Monday morning, more than 1,336,700 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. At least 79,500 people have died.

