Laguna Beach Alum Dieter Schmitz and His Wife Welcome Their First Child: 'We Love You So Much!'

Laguna Beach’s Dieter Schmitz is officially a dad.

Schmitz, 32, announced on Sunday that he and his wife Isabell Hiebl welcomed their first child, son Nico Josef Schmitz.

“Isabel and I welcomed our baby boy, Nico Josef Schmitz, on 9/8/2018 at 9:10 AM!” he excitedly wrote alongside a photo of the new mom giving the couple’s bundle of joy some skin-to-skin contact in the hospital.

In the photo, Hiebl proudly smiled at the camera while little Nico appeared to be taking a nap.

“May you make the world a better place and have a tremendously healthy and fulfilling life. We love you so much!” he added.

Fellow MTV reality star Lauren Conrad quickly offered up a warm congratulations to her pal, commenting with numerous yellow heart emojis.

Schmitz first announced that the couple were expecting a child in March.

Alongside a photo of the couple’s dog wearing a sign that read, “Mom & Dad are getting me a human due: Sep. 10, 2018,” he excitedly confirmed that their “family is growing!!!”

The sweet image also contained a sonograph photograph, some baby clothes, and a sign reading, “Our greatest adventure begins September 2018.”

In a touching nod to his roots, in July, the former reality star announced that the “growing Schmitz family” was moving back to Orange County, California.

Later that month, he shared a photograph from Laguna Beach as he remarked that it was “so great to be back.”

The couple tied the knot in August 2016, and several of his Laguna Beach co-stars served as groomsmen, including Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips and Loren Polster.

Conrad was also in attendance, posing alongside her friend on Instagram Stories and posting a sweet picture of the happy couple on her official account.

“Congrats to @dieterschmitz and @isathebell !!!” she captioned the shot. “We are so happy for you two!!! XOXO #dizzy4schmitz.”