Dierks Bentley's Kids Go Fishing with 'Uncle' Luke Bryan — See the Sweet Photos!
Thanks to Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley's kids had a successful day out on the water!
Earlier this week, Bentley, 46, shared a series of photos on Instagram from a family fishing trip with "Uncle Luke." In the snaps, Bentley's kids, Evie, 13, Jordan, 11, and Knox, 8, caught a few fish of their own with help from the "Country Girl" singer.
In the first shot, Bryan, 45, smiles next to Knox as the pair proudly show off their fresh catch. In the second picture, Evie holds up her fish while posing for the camera.
"Good day of fishing with uncle Luke," Bentley, who shares his kids with wife Cassidy Black, captioned the photos.
While chatting with Entertainment Tonight at the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville on Tuesday, Bentley discussed the recent fishing outing and his kids' love for Bryan.
"We went fishing a couple of days ago. I'm a pretty good fisherman, but [Bryan's] like, he is Mr. Fisherman," said Bentley. "So, for him to take my kids out there [fishing] and kind of show 'em."
The "Drunk on a Plane" singer also shared that his kids are "enthralled" with Bryan's accent.
"He's got that deep southern Georgia accent," he added.