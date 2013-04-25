Third Child on the Way for Dierks Bentley
The country star and wife Cassidy will welcome a sibling for big sisters Evie and Jordan..
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Dierks Bentley has something special to sing about — a third child on the way!
The country star, 37, and his wife Cassidy will be expanding their brood this fall by welcoming a sibling for big sisters Evalyn Day, 4½, and Jordan Catherine, 2.
And the parents are already planning for being outnumbered.
“So my wife and I will be changing our family defensive strategy come the fall. Switching from MAN-to-MAN to ZONE. #3! Advice @thetimmcgraw?!” Bentley announced on Twitter early Thursday.
He says it’s too early to tell whether it’s a boy or a girl.
But when one well-wisher on Twitter advised Bentley to “Get him listening to banjo and fiddle early,” the singer replied: “‘Him’ huh?! It ain’t that easy bro!”
Bentley said in 2011 that he and Cassidy were likely done expanding their family, but “you never know” — especially given his children’s priority in his life.
“[Fatherhood] changes your life … before that you tell yourself you’re really busy or life is crazy, but kids really give you a perspective of what’s important — and that’s family.”
— Tim Nudd