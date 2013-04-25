The country star and wife Cassidy will welcome a sibling for big sisters Evie and Jordan..

Third Child on the Way for Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley has something special to sing about — a third child on the way!

The country star, 37, and his wife Cassidy will be expanding their brood this fall by welcoming a sibling for big sisters Evalyn Day, 4½, and Jordan Catherine, 2.

And the parents are already planning for being outnumbered.

“So my wife and I will be changing our family defensive strategy come the fall. Switching from MAN-to-MAN to ZONE. #3! Advice @thetimmcgraw?!” Bentley announced on Twitter early Thursday.

He says it’s too early to tell whether it’s a boy or a girl.



But when one well-wisher on Twitter advised Bentley to “Get him listening to banjo and fiddle early,” the singer replied: “‘Him’ huh?! It ain’t that easy bro!”

Bentley said in 2011 that he and Cassidy were likely done expanding their family, but “you never know” — especially given his children’s priority in his life.

“[Fatherhood] changes your life … before that you tell yourself you’re really busy or life is crazy, but kids really give you a perspective of what’s important — and that’s family.”