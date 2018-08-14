Dierks Bentley Says the 'Greatest Character Builders' in His Marriage Are His Kids

Dierks Bentley says he’d be “incomplete as a man” without his three children.

The country singer, 42, spoke to PEOPLE backstage at WE Day California about the role his kids — son Knox and daughters Jordan Catherine and Evalyn Day — play in his marriage to wife Cassidy Black and even in his career.

“No good cop, bad cop,” he says. “It’s all in it together. I think that the greatest character builder in a marriage is kids.”

His three children and wife all take part in Bentley’s singing journey, and the star says they were all a “big part” of the creation of his newest album, The Mountain, which was released in June. In fact, his wife actually came up with the name for the 13-track project.

“We were in Wyoming, and she’s like, ‘The name of your album is going to be The Mountain,’” he tells PEOPLE. “So yeah, they’re very involved in the whole process.”

Now, Black and the kids are joining him on tour, including his inaugural Seven Peaks music festival, which is set for the end of August.

“They love traveling, touring. Whenever it’s possible, we just drag them out there,” the “Burning Man” singer says. “I feel like that’s my main job really is being a dad.”

Bentley performed the lead single off his album, “Woman, Amen,” at WE Day California, an event taped in April which celebrates extraordinary students, families and teachers. The event is set to air on ABC on Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. EST and features artists Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston and Morgan Freeman.

