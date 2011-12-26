Dido Celebrates First Christmas With Son Stanley

"I'm ridiculously excited about stanley's first christmas this year!" Dido, who turned 40 on Sunday, wrote on her Facebook page before the holiday.

It looks like Dido had a new special someone to ring in the holidays with.

The singer-songwriter celebrated Christmas — and her birthday! — with her first child, son Stanley, whom she welcomed with husband Rohan Gavin in July, reports Britain’s Daily Mail.

“I’m ridiculously excited about stanley’s first christmas this year!” Dido, who turned 40 on Sunday, wrote on her Facebook page before the holiday.

“Hope you all have a brilliant one and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in 2012.”



And if the name sounds familiar, perhaps Dido, who announced her pregnancy in February on her website, was paying homage to the song that helped launch her U.S. career.

“Stan” is the name of the 2000 Eminem single that samples her hit “Thank You.” She also starred in the music video as the tragic pregnant girlfriend.

“There’s a real calmness about it which I think is really nice,” Dido said in March about having a baby on the way. “Your decisions are sort of made for you. You just have this priority that is unchangeable and I think that’s a great calmness that comes from that.”