Diddy Works Out With His 6-Month-Old Baby Love Sean Combs in Adorable Video

Diddy announced the birth of his seventh child in December, telling fans he was "so blessed"

By
Published on April 15, 2023 12:33 AM
Me and #BabyLOVE getting ready for Coachella tonight!!! LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨
Photo: Diddy/Instagram

Diddy officially has the cutest workout partner.

On Friday, the proud dad shared that he was working on his fitness with his 6-month-old daughter, Love Sean Combs, in tow.

In a reel posted to Instagram, the Bad Boy Records executive is seen riding a stationary bike in a workout room, as Love, on her hands and knees, rocks back and forth on the floor.

"Me and #BabyLOVE getting ready for Coachella tonight!!!" he captioned the cute father-daughter moment. "LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨"

Diddy is a father to seven children, including son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

His other five children are twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance, 17, and sons King, 25, and Justin Dior, 29.

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

Days later, he shared new photos on Instagram of his baby daughter, featuring the infant's face for the first time.

"Baby Love 💖," he captioned the two shots, one where Love looks up at him from her car seat, with a full head of hair and big, dark brown eyes.

The second photo shows baby Love in a pink onesie and matching headband, sleeping sweetly on the producer's chest.

RELATED VIDEO: Diddy Shares Rare Photo with All Seven of His Children: 'Nothing Else Matters'

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Days later, shared new photos on Instagram of baby daughter Love Sean Combs, featuring the infant's face for the first time.

In 2021, the Press Play artist opened up about becoming closer to his daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground, and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing," he told Clive Davis.

"I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family," Diddy continued. "For me, it's been a blessing, but really using the time to become a better father and a better person."

