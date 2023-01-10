Diddy Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Love, 3 Months, Enjoying Bathtime: 'Hi Daddy'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of seven after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs last month

Published on January 10, 2023 01:16 PM
diddy
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Diddy/Instagram

Sean "Diddy" Combs is getting a fresh start on Instagram in the new year, and he's starting his new feed with Love.

On Monday, the music mogul, 53, shared the first post on his recently-cleared Instagram feed — a bathtime video featuring his youngest daughter, 3-month-old Love Sean.

The infant wears a neck floatie in the adorable video, where she giggles as she moves her arms and legs through the water and looks at the camera.

A woman's voice can be heard instructing the little girl to, "Say, 'Hi Daddy!' "

Diddy's close friend, model Naomi Campbell, commented on the post, writing, "Baby Love , you are Divine 💝❤️💝."

The hip-hop icon is a father to seven children, including son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

He is also dad to twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance, 17, and sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 28.

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Diddy Shares New Photos of Baby Love as He Enjoys a Family Yacht Getaway
Diddy/Instagram

The musician shared new photos from a family yacht trip on Instagram last week, where he posed with all of his kids and his mom while holding his newborn daughter in the middle.

The baby girl wore a tulle skirt as she was propped up in the photo, with a bow in her hair and pink plush headphones on.

In a later photo, Love could be seen perched on the lap of a woman in a pink bikini, who wasn't identified in the shot.

"Good morning from Baby Love!" he captioned the photo.

