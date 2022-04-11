Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

The 15-year-old twins had fun with their whimsical fashion sense while striking a pose with their older sister Chance Combs, 16, at the Daily Front Row Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!

The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair attended the event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel with their older sister Chance, 16, who rocked a similar ensemble, only in pink and with more feather detailing.

Striking a Charlie's Angels pose on the red carpet, the Combs girls looked happy, glamorous, and so grown-up at the annual fashion awards show in Beverly Hills. Not dressed up for nothing, the girls also took the stage at the ceremony to present the fashion influencer award to Barbie.

Far from foreign to the spotlight, D'Lila, Jessie, and Chance have already had their fair share of high-fashion moments, including some with their dad. In a Vanity Fair photoshoot from August 2021, the three girls joined the rapper for a stunning series of family portraits, where they donned intricate updos and black gowns. For his own part, Diddy wore an all-black ensemble, complete with a turtleneck and a heavy, sparkling chain.

D'Lila Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie Combs Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Diddy also shared behind-the-scenes footage from the day and gave his daughters their flowers on social media. "I'm so proud of you girls!!" he captioned the clip. "You all look simply regal, majestic, beautiful & strong. I'm one of the luckiest men in the world!!"

The Sean John designer has previously spoken out about the pride he feels watching his daughters grow into their own fashion icons. He posted on Instagram last year after the trio walked a star-studded Dolce & Gabbana runway in Venice, Italy, sharing a photo of the four of them backstage before the Combs girls stomped the runway. "Words can't explain," Diddy captioned the shot. "LOVE."

Diddy, who shares his three daughters with ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, had to quickly accustom to being their main support back in 2018 when Porter died after a bout of lobar pneumonia. He also raised sons Quincy Taylor, 31, Justin Dior, 28, and "King" Christian, 24, with his late ex.