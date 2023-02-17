Diddy Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up from a Nap

Sean "Diddy" Combs is enjoying spending time with his youngest daughter, sharing her sweet expression as she wakes up from a nap

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 03:24 PM
Diddy Shares a Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up From a Nap
Photo: Diddy/Instagram, Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Sean "Diddy" Combs can't get enough of his little girl.

The music producer, 53, shared a new photo of daughter Love Sean, 4 months, bundled up in a fleecy onesie with bear ears and a pink blanket over her. In the sweet snap posted on Thursday, the infant gives a serious but pouty look at the camera.

"The face she makes when I wake her up from her nap to go to the chiro," the proud dad captioned the photo on his Instagram Story.

Alongside Love, Diddy is dad to twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance Combs, and sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 29. He is also dad to son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Diddy Shares New Photos of Baby Love as He Enjoys a Family Yacht Getaway
Diddy/Instagram

Last month, Diddy shared more photos celebrating his baby girl and the bond that they share.

In one photo, Love could be seen sitting in a stroller while wearing a patterned shirt and orange bib, before she is then captured in the second photo sitting on an unidentified woman's lap in just a diaper.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn-OchCva5r/?hl=en. Diddy/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
Diddy/Instagram; Amy Sussman/Getty

"IM BIG LOVE! She's BABY LOVE!!!" Diddy captioned the photo series, referencing his daughter's name and his middle name, which was changed from "John" to "Love" in 2019.

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Diddy, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Related Articles
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna Reveals She and A$AP Rocky Didn't Have a Nanny After Son's Birth: 'Just Us as Parents'
Tarek El Moussa Shares His First Photo with All Three of His Kids After Welcoming Son Tristan: 'OMG'
Tarek El Moussa Poses with All Three Kids After Welcoming Son Tristan Jay — See the Photo!
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna Says Welcoming a Baby with A$AP Rocky Has 'Made Us Closer': 'We're Best Friends'
rihanna
Rihanna Says She Had 'No Clue' She Was Pregnant with Baby No. 2 at British 'Vogue' Shoot: 'Crazy'
Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby Number 3 with Wife Naomi Campbell: 'New Monster Coming Soon'
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby No. 3 with Wife Naomi: 'New Monster Coming Soon'
John Legend Celebrates Having the 'Best Valentine's Dates' in New Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CosrcF1SajS/?hl=en
John Legend Celebrates Having the 'Best Valentine's Dates' in First Photo as a Family of Five
rihanna
Rihanna Opens Up About Keeping Son Out of the Spotlight: 'He Doesn't Have a Say in Any of This'
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Daughter Beautiful and Twins Sons with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Her Three Kids with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'
JJ Watt Valentines Day Message
J.J. Watt Calls Wife Kealia and Son Koa 'My World' on Valentine's Day — See the Sweet Photo!
Heather and Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Baby Boy's Name and Share Sweet Inspiration Behind Moniker
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna's Baby Boy, 9 Months, Joins Her and A$AP Rocky on British 'Vogue' Cover — See the Photos!
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party: Photocall; Emily Ratajkowski Shares Sweet New Pic of Son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Sylvester in Honor of Valentine's Day
Kim Kardashian; Psalm West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Gift from Son Psalm, 3½: 'I Love You Mom'
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Sweet Selfie with Daughter Luna at Monster Truck Rally
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Photos of His 'True Love' on Valentine's Day: 'The Sweetest'
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Pencil Drawings of Little Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian Shares North's Impressive Drawings of Brother Psalm and Grandmother Kris Jenner