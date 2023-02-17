Diddy Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up from a Nap

Sean "Diddy" Combs can't get enough of his little girl.

The music producer, 53, shared a new photo of daughter Love Sean, 4 months, bundled up in a fleecy onesie with bear ears and a pink blanket over her. In the sweet snap posted on Thursday, the infant gives a serious but pouty look at the camera.

"The face she makes when I wake her up from her nap to go to the chiro," the proud dad captioned the photo on his Instagram Story.

Alongside Love, Diddy is dad to twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance Combs, and sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 29. He is also dad to son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Diddy/Instagram

Last month, Diddy shared more photos celebrating his baby girl and the bond that they share.

In one photo, Love could be seen sitting in a stroller while wearing a patterned shirt and orange bib, before she is then captured in the second photo sitting on an unidentified woman's lap in just a diaper.

Diddy/Instagram; Amy Sussman/Getty

"IM BIG LOVE! She's BABY LOVE!!!" Diddy captioned the photo series, referencing his daughter's name and his middle name, which was changed from "John" to "Love" in 2019.

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Diddy, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"