Diddy Supports His Daughters as They Walk in Dolce & Gabbana Show: 'Words Can't Explain'

Sean "Diddy" Combs posed backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana 2021 Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy, where his daughters Chance, 15, and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 14, walked the runway

Sean "Diddy" Combs is one proud papa.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 51, cheered on his daughters Sunday, as they walked in the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana 2021 Alta Moda runway show in Venice, Italy. "Words can't explain. LOVE," Combs captioned a backstage photo of himself and his three daughters, Chance, 15, and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 14.

He sat front row during the fashion show, as he enjoyed some bread, white wine and a gorgeous Venetian sunset.

"Thank you Dolce & Gabbana! So happy and honored to be a part of your couture show!

GRAZIE MILLE!" Chance wrote on Instagram.

"OMGGGG THIS IS LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE. We are so excited that we got to walk in the @dolcegabbana fashion show," the twins wrote on their shared profile. "Thank you so much for having us join the show in Venice, Italy. And we want to say a HUGE Thank You to our dad and team for helping us get through this amazing show. WE LOVE YOU GUYS AND THANK YOU. we hope to be back soon."

Diddy raised his three daughters, as well as sons Quincy Taylor, 30, Justin Dior, 27, and "King" Christian, 23, with his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in November 2018 at 47. "Diddy is devastated and shocked," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn't work," the insider added. "They were still a family."

The Off the Grid artist has dedicated himself to his kids more than ever since they quarantined together last year. "For me, it's been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person," he told Clive Davis during the virtual Pre-Grammy Gala in February.