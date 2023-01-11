Diddy's Sons Justin and King Spend Quality Time with Baby Sister Love — See the Sweet Photos!

Diddy welcomed a baby girl, his seventh child in Oct. 2022, he revealed last month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on January 11, 2023 05:03 PM
Diddy, baby Love
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Christian Combs/Instagram

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons may be all grown up, but they still make time for their siblings.

The music mogul, 53, reposted photos on his Instagram Story from his sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 29, who both shared pictures with their newest sibling — 3-month-old Love Sean.

Justin was the first to share his photos, where he wears lots of jewelry with a white tank and black shorts as he smiles down at Love, who looks over at the camera while swaddled in a white blanket.

"My twin 💙," he captioned the set of shots, which also show him giving the infant a kiss on the head.

Hours later, King shared his own photos with his little sister, who wears a sweet little Burberry outfit in the snaps.

"BABY LOVE ❤️👶🏾," he captioned the set of three photos, which see him holding the infant from different angles.

Diddy shared new photos from a family yacht trip earlier this month, where he posed with all of his kids and his mom while holding newborn daughter in the middle.

The baby girl, whose birth was first announced in December, wears a tulle skirt as she's propped up in the photo, with a bow in her hair and pink plush headphones on.

In a later photo, Love can be seen perched on the lap of a woman in a pink bikini, who wasn't identified in the shot.

"Good morning from Baby Love!" he captioned the photo.

In addition to Love, King, and Justin, Diddy is a father to twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance, 17, and Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

