Diddy Shares Sweet Photos of 3-Month-Old Baby Daughter Love: 'I'm Big Love! She's Baby Love!'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of seven after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs in December

Published on January 29, 2023 12:18 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn-OchCva5r/?hl=en. Diddy/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
Photo: Diddy/Instagram; Amy Sussman/Getty

Sean "Diddy" Combs is loving dad life!

The rapper, 53, shared a series of sweet photographs of his 3-month-old baby daughter Love Sean on his Instagram account Saturday.

Love can be seen in the first image sitting in a stroller wearing a patterned shirt and orange bib, before she is then captured in the second pic sitting on an unidentified woman's lap in just a diaper.

"IM BIG LOVE! She's BABY LOVE!!!" Diddy captioned the photo series, referencing his daughter's name and his middle name, which was changed from "John" to "Love" in 2019.

In the comments section of his post, Diddy received some warm messages from various famous friends.

"If nothing else, you gonna make some gorgeous kids 🥹👼🏾🧡 cutie pieeee," wrote Winnie Harlow as Busta Rhymes added a slew of red heart emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn-OchCva5r/?hl=en. Diddy/Instagram
Diddy/Instagram

The post also garnered a comment from Diddy's daughter, Chance Combs, who marveled at the resemblance she shares with her dad's youngest child. "💗💗💗 my twinnnn," she wrote.

Alongside Love and Chance, 17, Diddy is also a proud dad to his five other children, including twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, and sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 28. He is also dad to son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Earlier this month, Diddy shared a sweet bath time video featuring his youngest daughter on Instagram, which has since been deleted.

In it, the infant wore a neck floatie and giggled as she moved her arms and legs through the water and looked at the camera.

