Diddy Shares Sweet Bonding Moment Between Twins D'Lila and Jessie and Their Baby Sister Love

Ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Diddy shared a sweet shoutout from three of his kids to a dear family friend

Published on February 6, 2023
Sean "Diddy" Combs's little girls are enjoying quality time together.
Photo: Diddy/Instagram; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Sean "Diddy" Combs's little girls are enjoying quality time together.

The music producer, 53, shared a video on Instagram Sunday ahead of the Grammys of a sweet moment between twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, playing with their baby sister, Love Sean, 3 months.

The twins prompt the infant, "Say 'Good luck, Auntie Mary,'" wiggling her little arms and cheering, "Yay!"

The baby girl, wearing in a pink onesie with the singer on it, coos in response to the sweet message directed at close family friend Mary J. Blige.

Last month, Diddy shared a series of photographs of his 3-month-old baby daughter, who could be seen in the first image sitting in a stroller wearing a patterned shirt and orange bib, before she being captured in the second pic sitting on an unidentified woman's lap in just a diaper.

"IM BIG LOVE! She's BABY LOVE!!!" Diddy captioned the photo series, referencing his daughter's name and his middle name, which was changed from "John" to "Love" in 2019.

In the comments section of his post, Diddy received some warm messages from various famous friends.

"If nothing else, you gonna make some gorgeous kids 🥹👼🏾🧡 cutie pieeee," wrote Winnie Harlow as Busta Rhymes added a slew of red heart emojis.

Alongside Love and the twins, Diddy is dad to daughter, Chance Combs, and sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 29. He is also dad to son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

