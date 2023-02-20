Diddy Shares Photo of Older Three Daughters Looking All Grown Up: 'I Miss My Babies'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was proud to show off his three daughters looking like mature young ladies in a new photo

Published on February 20, 2023 01:54 PM
Diddy Shares Photos of Three Older Daughters Looking All Grown Up: 'I Miss My Babies'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2qAK_J60V/?hl=en. Diddy/Instagram
Photo: Diddy/Instagram

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters are growing up.

The music mogul, 53, shared some love for his older three daughters on Instagram Sunday, with twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, in matching red dresses, sitting on either side of big sister Chance Combs, 17, who wears a cream sweater dress.

"I MISS MY BABIES!🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨," he lamented in the photo's caption, where all three girls look all grown up.

Last week, the producer shared a new photo of daughter Love Sean, 4 months, bundled up in a fleecy onesie with bear ears and a pink blanket over her. In the sweet snap, the infant gave a serious but pouty look at the camera.

"The face she makes when I wake her up from her nap to go to the chiro," the proud dad captioned the photo on his Instagram Story.

In addition to his four daughters, sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 29. He is also dad to son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Diddy Shares New Photos of Baby Love as He Enjoys a Family Yacht Getaway
Diddy/Instagram

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Diddy, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

The family posed together for photos during the holiday season, with the older girls doting on their baby sister.

