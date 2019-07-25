Diddy Shares Sweet Family Photos from Daughter Chance's 13th Birthday at Disneyland: 'I Love You'

Image zoom Sean "Diddy" Combs and his children at Disneyland Diddy/Instagram

Happy birthday, Chance!

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ oldest daughter turned 13 years old on Saturday, and celebrated with her family in style at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The birthday girl posed alongside twin sisters Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 12, and brother Christian, 21, as well as her father, while her mother, Sarah Chapman, snapped the family photo.

“I spent my 13th bday at the happiest place on earth with my family!!💕💕💕” Chance captioned the picture on Instagram.

Diddy, 49, shared the same photo on his own Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday Chance!!! I love you forever and ever and ever and ever!!❤️”

The proud father also shared a sweet clip of his family singing happy birthday to Chance before she blew out her candles on two Micky Mouse cakes.

In April, Diddy revealed how his life changed as a parent following the unexpected death of Kim Porter, the mother of four of his children.

“I jumped into mommy mode,” Combs told Essence six months after Porter’s death last year. “I sent people in every direction to try to make sure the kids would not hear about it on social media or the news. … I had to get to the girls’ school and find Quincy, who was on set in Atlanta.”

“Before this, I was a part-time father, you know?” the father of six said. “My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else. But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life.”

Chance’s mother, Chapman, also shared in Diddy’s grief following Porter’s November 2018 death from pneumonia at the age of 47.

“A mother’s love…nothing like it,” Sarah wrote on Instagram. “Rest in paradise Kim, and know your kids are covered in prayer and love. Your light will always shine thru your children and the way they all love each other is a blessing beyond words.”