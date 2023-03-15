Diddy Shares Rare Photo with All Seven of His Children: 'Nothing Else Matters'

Diddy posed with all seven of his children in a sweet family photo

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 01:51 PM
diddy
Diddy and his children. Photo: Diddy/Instagram

Sean "Diddy" Combs is soaking up time with his whole family.

The hip-hop icon, 53, got together with all his children for a rare family photo shared on Instagram Wednesday.

All of the kids smiled for the camera in the sweet shot, except for one of the 16-year-old twins — D'Lila Star and Jessie James — who crouches down looking at baby sister Love Sean, 5 months, who is being held by big sister Chance Combs, 17.

Diddy laughs as he crowds together with King, 24, and Justin Dior, 29, and Quincy Taylor Brown, 31.

"NOTHING ELSE MATTERS! ❤️✨💫 @combscartel LOVE," he captioned the post.

Last month, Diddy shared some love for his older three daughters on Instagram, with photos of his twins in matching red dresses, sitting on either side of Chance, who wore a cream sweater dress.

"I MISS MY BABIES!🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨," he lamented in the photo's caption, where the girls looked all grown up.

Diddy Shares New Photos of Baby Love as He Enjoys a Family Yacht Getaway
Diddy/Instagram

Back in December, Diddy celebrated the twins' Sweet 16 with a lavish birthday party. At one point in the festivities, the Making the Band alum led his daughters outside where he presented the teens with a pair of matching black-and-white Range Rovers.

On Instagram, Diddy paid special tribute to his daughters, whom he called "intelligent and ambitious young ladies."

"I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you," he continued, referring to the twins' late mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

"I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!! May God continue to bless and protect you both," he concluded.

