Diddy Smiles with Daughters on Family Outing Ahead of First Mother’s Day Since Kim Porter's Death

It was a family affair on Saturday afternoon for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

While attending the Ladylike Foundation’s Women of Excellence luncheon in Beverly Hills on Saturday, the music mogul, 49, was joined by his 12-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James — whom he shared with late love Kim Porter — as well as his daughter Chance, 12, from a previous relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On the red carpet, Combs posed alongside his daughters, who were elegantly attired for the occasion, which took place just one day before Mother’s Day, the family’s first since Porter’s death last year.

Fittingly, the rapper’s twin girls both wore identical white floor-length gowns, while Chance wore a similar dress in a pale blush color.

Making the night even more special, Combs also brought along his mother Janice Combs, as well as Chance’s mother, Sarah Chapman.

Combs and Porter shared three children together: their twin daughters plus son Christian, 21. He also helped raise Porter’s son Quincy, 27, from a previous relationship. (Additionally, Combs is a father to daughter Chance and son Justin, 25, from his previous relationship with Misa Hylton Brim.)

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

D'Lila, Chance, Sean Combs and Jessie Presley Ann/Getty Images

Presley Ann/Getty Images

RELATED: Diddy Breaks Down While Talking About First Mother’s Day Without Kim Porter: It’s ‘Going to Hurt’

Inside the event, all three of Combs’ daughters participated in a fun fashion show, all walking down the runway together — and even blowing a kiss to the crowd in unison.

Chapman, who shared a video of the sweet moment, went on to share that the whole family had “an amazing day celebrating young ladies.”

“We are so happy to be a part of such a wonderful event supporting our youth,” she added.

In the days leading up to Mother’s Day, Combs was candid about how tough the day would be for him and his family.

On Thursday, Essence released audio from their interview with the rapper for his May cover story of the magazine (with his permission), in which he can be heard getting emotional after being asked if he’s ready for the holiday.

Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs Chris Polk/FilmMagic

“Mother’s Day is going to hurt,” Combs, said. “We definitely are going to celebrate all the mothers. We’re not going to get in the way of that. Honestly, anybody that has lost a mother or lost a soulmate — it takes time. It takes time. They say time heals all wounds when it comes to mothers … I don’t think that’s the case. That’s not a negative thing because as people, we need wounds. You need something to sting you sometimes and keep you on point and teach you a lesson.”

Breaking down, Combs said while crying, “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m going to figure something out though. This hurts so much. I know that people want to hear the good stuff, but it hurts and there ain’t no way around that.”

After Porter died of lobar pneumonia on Nov. 15 at the age of 47, Combs said he learned more about what it takes to be a mother than ever before since he had to raise their kids without her.

“Nothing came before my family before, but of course there would be a couple of dates I would miss or some things I would miss because I was so into my work,” he said. “I always loved them as a father, but from a mother’s perspective, the kids come first and that’s it. It’s nothing else that really matters from a mother’s perspective.”

RELATED: Diddy Recalls the Steps He Took to Make Sure His Kids Wouldn’t Learn About Kim Porter’s Death

“I immediately had the lens of a mother,” he continued. “The lens of me as a father was combined with the lens of a mother. I had to immediately tap into my feminine side and that protective side … I never actually felt emotions like this. My heart was never open like this. I never had my senses like this. It’s been crazy from that point, but I just knew that she was training me for this and I wasn’t scared.”

In times when Comb doesn’t know what to do, he said he asks himself, “What would Kim do?”