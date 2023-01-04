Diddy Shares Glimpses of Baby Daughter Love on Family Yacht Getaway — See the Photos!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of seven after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs last month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023 02:33 PM
Diddy Shares New Photos of Baby Love as He Enjoys a Family Yacht Getaway
Photo: Diddy/Instagram

Sean "Diddy" Combs is soaking up quality time with his whole family.

The music mogul, 53, shared new photos from a family yacht trip on Instagram Tuesday, where he posed with all of his kids and his mom while holding newborn daughter Love Sean in the middle.

The baby girl, whose birth was first announced last month, wears a tulle skirt as she's propped up in the photo, with a bow in her hair and pink plush headphones on.

In a later photo, Love can be seen perched on the lap of a woman in a pink bikini, who wasn't identified in the shot.

"Good morning from Baby Love!" he captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Diddy Shares New Photos of Baby Love as He Enjoys a Family Yacht Getaway
Diddy/Instagram

In addition to Love, Diddy is a father to six other children — D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance, 17, and sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 28, and Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

The producer shared the first images of his daughter's face just days after Christmas, where Love looked up at him from her car seat, with a full head of hair and big, dark brown eyes.

"Baby Love 💖," he captioned the two shots, which also featured baby Love in a pink onesie and matching headband, sleeping sweetly on his chest.

diddy baby
Diddy/instagram

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

On Christmas, Diddy posed with all his children in a sweet matching pajama photo, where they stood around him as Diddy sat holding baby Love.

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️," he captioned the loving photo.

Related Articles
Diddy Shares First Close-Up Photo of Newborn Daughter Love
Diddy Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Love's Face — See the Sweet Close-Ups!
diddy christmas baby girl 2022
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Diddy Rings in the New Year with Yung Miami After He Welcomes Baby
Diddy Rings in the New Year with Yung Miami After He Welcomes Baby Girl: 'LOVE'
diddy, Jessie combs, D'Lila Combs
Diddy Gifts Daughters Jessie and D'Lila Matching Range Rovers at Twins' Lavish Sweet 16
diddy
Diddy Spotted Kissing Instagram Model Jade Ramey During Malibu Date Night
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Diddy Announces the Arrival of New Baby Girl, Love Sean Combs: 'I'm So Blessed'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7oW1cBC5O/?hl=en. Naomi Campbell/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos with Daughter from New Year's Eve Celebration: 'My Little Bean'
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Sterling Wearing Dad Patrick's Jersey Number
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Rocks His NFL Jersey Number in Sweet Family Photo
Kane Brown Thanksgiving
Kane and Katelyn Brown Celebrate Daughter Kodi Jane's First Birthday — Watch the Cute Clip!
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with a Festive Family Christmas Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmbK10P-7r/
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with Festive Family Christmas Photo
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Son Bronze Wearing Pants with Dad Patrick's Face on Them