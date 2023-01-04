Diddy Shares Glimpses of Baby Daughter Love on Family Yacht Getaway — See the Photos!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is soaking up quality time with his whole family.

The music mogul, 53, shared new photos from a family yacht trip on Instagram Tuesday, where he posed with all of his kids and his mom while holding newborn daughter Love Sean in the middle.

The baby girl, whose birth was first announced last month, wears a tulle skirt as she's propped up in the photo, with a bow in her hair and pink plush headphones on.

In a later photo, Love can be seen perched on the lap of a woman in a pink bikini, who wasn't identified in the shot.

"Good morning from Baby Love!" he captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Diddy/Instagram

In addition to Love, Diddy is a father to six other children — D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance, 17, and sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 28, and Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

The producer shared the first images of his daughter's face just days after Christmas, where Love looked up at him from her car seat, with a full head of hair and big, dark brown eyes.

"Baby Love 💖," he captioned the two shots, which also featured baby Love in a pink onesie and matching headband, sleeping sweetly on his chest.

Diddy/instagram

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

On Christmas, Diddy posed with all his children in a sweet matching pajama photo, where they stood around him as Diddy sat holding baby Love.

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️," he captioned the loving photo.