Diddy Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Daughter Love Bundled Up on a 'Beautiful Sunday'

Angela Andaloro
Published on February 13, 2023 04:38 PM
Photo: diddy/Instagram, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sean "Diddy" Combs spent some quality time with his little girl ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the music mogul, 53, shared a photo on Instagram of daughter Love Sean, 4 months, bundled up in winter gear in a stroller.

The little one looked straight ahead in a white knit hat with pom-pom ears and a fuzzy sweater, with leggings that featured a cartoon-style version of the baby on Notorious B.I.G.'s Ready to Die album cover.

"Baby Love wishes you all a beautiful Sunday. LOVE ❤️," he captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, Diddy shared a video on Instagram ahead of the Grammys, showing a sweet moment between twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, and their baby sister.

The twins prompted the infant, "Say 'Good luck, Auntie Mary,' " wiggling her little arms and cheering, "Yay!"

The baby girl, wearing a pink onesie, cooed in response to the sweet message directed at close family friend Mary J. Blige.

Diddy daughters, Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Diddy/Instagram; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Alongside Love and the twins, Diddy is dad to daughter Chance Combs, and sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 29. He is also dad to son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

