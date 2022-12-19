Diddy Gifts Daughters Jessie and D'Lila Matching Range Rovers at Twins' Lavish Sweet 16

Diddy shares twins Jessie and D'Lila with late ex Kim Porter

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022 06:05 PM
diddy, Jessie combs, D'Lila Combs
Photo: diddy/instagram (2)

Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters are growing up!

On Saturday night, the iconic producer threw a lavish party celebrating his daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila Star, as the twins turn 16.

The twins changed outfits several times during their futuristically-themed event, which included performances from older brother Quincy Combs, as well as Coi Leray.

At one point in the festivities, Diddy, 53, led his daughters outside where he presented the teens with a pair of matching black-and-white Range Rovers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Instagram, Diddy paid special tribute to his daughters, whom he called "intelligent and ambitious young ladies."

"I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you," he continued, referring to the twins' late mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

"I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!! May God continue to bless and protect you both," he concluded.

The twins also posted about the special event, writing, "We had some much fun last night. Thank you to everyone who came out. Thank youuuu @diddy for everything we had the best time ever."

diddy, Jessie combs, D'Lila Combs
diddy/instagram

In addition to the twins, Diddy also shares sons King, 24, and Quincy Taylor Brown, 31 — Porter's son from a previous relationship — with the late model.

He is also dad to daughter Chance, 16, whom he shares with Sarah Chapman, and Justin Dior, 28, whom he shares with Misa Hylton.

Earlier this month, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Related Articles
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Diddy Announces the Arrival of New Baby Girl, Love Sean Combs: 'I'm So Blessed'
diddy
Diddy Spotted Kissing Instagram Model Jade Ramey During Malibu Date Night
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 24: Yung Miami (2L) joined Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and his family, his daughters Chance, D'Lila and Jessie, as they celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daughters Feed Miami's Homeless Community on Thanksgiving: 'It's Important'
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
D'Lila Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie Combs, sean combs
Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance
Sean Combs and all his children
Everything to Know About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family
D'Lila Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Three Daughters Support Him on Red Carpet at 2022 BBMAs — See the Photos!
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair)
Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson's 34th Birthday with a Dance: 'Today a King Was Born'
Model Kim Porter and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Sean "Diddy" Combs Exclusive Birthday Celebration Presented By CIROC Vodka on November 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Diddy Talks About Dating and Finding True Love Again After Kim Porter's Death: 'I Haven't Given Up'
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving
Nick cannon daughter onyx ice Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUa0l2roUf/. Nick Cannon/Instagram
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
Sean "Diddy" Combs accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Babyface and Kanye West, also known as Ye, look on from back left 2022 BET Awards - Show, Los Angeles, United States - 26 Jun 2022
Diddy Pays Tribute to Late Kim Porter While Accepting 2022 BET Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott an 'Amazing Stepdad'
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Baby as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth to Their Third Child: 'A Beautiful Day'