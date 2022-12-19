Diddy Gifts Daughters Jessie and D'Lila Matching Range Rovers at Twins' Lavish Sweet 16

Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters are growing up!

On Saturday night, the iconic producer threw a lavish party celebrating his daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila Star, as the twins turn 16.

The twins changed outfits several times during their futuristically-themed event, which included performances from older brother Quincy Combs, as well as Coi Leray.

At one point in the festivities, Diddy, 53, led his daughters outside where he presented the teens with a pair of matching black-and-white Range Rovers.

On Instagram, Diddy paid special tribute to his daughters, whom he called "intelligent and ambitious young ladies."

"I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you," he continued, referring to the twins' late mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

"I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!! May God continue to bless and protect you both," he concluded.

The twins also posted about the special event, writing, "We had some much fun last night. Thank you to everyone who came out. Thank youuuu @diddy for everything we had the best time ever."

diddy/instagram

In addition to the twins, Diddy also shares sons King, 24, and Quincy Taylor Brown, 31 — Porter's son from a previous relationship — with the late model.

He is also dad to daughter Chance, 16, whom he shares with Sarah Chapman, and Justin Dior, 28, whom he shares with Misa Hylton.

Earlier this month, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"