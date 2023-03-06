Diddy Enjoys Poolside Bonding Time with Baby Daughter Love: 'My Favorite Thing to Do'

Sean "Diddy" Combs enjoyed a special day with daughter Love and shared scenes on Instagram Saturday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 6, 2023 05:30 PM
Diddy and baby Love. Photo: Diddy/Instagram

Sean "Diddy" Combs' is having a blast with his baby girl.

The music icon, 53, enjoyed time by the pool with his youngest daughter, Love Sean, 4 months, documenting their outing together with a cute post on Instagram. The infant wore a red and white gingham bikini and sweet red sunglasses for her day with dad, who wore swim trunks during the video.

"You're so cool. Daddy loves hanging out with you," he told the baby girl, who sat perched on his lap.

"It's my favorite thing to do, to hang out with you," he said, crossing his arms over her lap so she could grab each of his index fingers. Love began to laugh as she bounced his hand up and down.

"BABY LOVE😎❤️," he captioned the adorable video.

Last month, Diddy shared some love for his older three daughters on Instagram, with photos of twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, in matching red dresses, sitting on either side of big sister Chance Combs, 17, who wore a cream sweater dress.

"I MISS MY BABIES!🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨," he lamented in the photo's caption, where all three girls looked all grown up.

In addition to his four daughters, Diddy is also dad to sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 29. He is also dad to son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Diddy Shares New Photos of Baby Love as He Enjoys a Family Yacht Getaway
Diddy with his mother and children. Diddy/Instagram

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Diddy, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

The family posed together for photos during the holiday season, with the older girls doting on their baby sister.

Diddy/Instagram
Diddy/Instagram
