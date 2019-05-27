Proud Dad Diddy Shares Photo of His Daughters Chance, Jessie and D'Lila: 'Words Can't Explain'

Image zoom Diddy's daughters Diddy/Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ girls are growing up so fast.

The 49-year-old musician shared a black-and-white snapshot of his three daughters to Instagram on Monday morning, celebrating his pride in being their dad.

Taken amid a serene outdoor landscape, the photograph saw 12-year-old Chance wearing a white dress and looking over her shoulder as she is flanked by her slightly younger twin sisters Jessie James and D’Lila Star, also 12. All three girls flash matching grins at the camera.

“Words can’t explain … #BlackLove @CombsCartel 🖤🖤🖤,” Combs captioned the image.

Image zoom Diddy and his daughters Presley Ann/Getty Images

Combs recently posed for Essence‘s May issue with his daughters, opening up in the accompanying interview about the twins’ late mother Kim Porter and how the Mother’s Day holiday was going to be difficult without her.

“Mother’s Day is going to hurt,” Combs said in an emotional audio clip. “We definitely are going to celebrate all the mothers. We’re not going to get in the way of that. Honestly, anybody that has lost a mother or lost a soulmate — it takes time. It takes time.”

“They say time heals all wounds when it comes to mothers … I don’t think that’s the case,” he added. That’s not a negative thing because as people, we need wounds. You need something to sting you sometimes and keep you on point and teach you a lesson.”

Combs said while crying, “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m going to figure something out though. This hurts so much. I know that people want to hear the good stuff, but it hurts and there ain’t no way around that.”

Image zoom Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Porter died of lobar pneumonia in November, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced in January. She had been suffering from flu-like symptoms for days at the time of her death at age 47.

Combs and Porter shared three children together: Jessie and D’Lila plus son Christian, 21. He also helped raise Porter’s son Quincy, 27, from a previous relationship. (Additionally, Combs is a father to daughter Chance and son Justin, 25, from previous relationships of his own.)

“I jumped into mommy mode,” Combs told Essence of the time immediately following Porter’s death. “I sent people in every direction to try to make sure the kids would not hear about it on social media or the news. … I had to get to the girls’ school and find Quincy, who was on set in Atlanta.”

The father of six added in his interview with Essence, “Christian was on a plane, and I had his phone disconnected so he wouldn’t read it in the air.”