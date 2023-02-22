Diddy's Daughter Love Calmly Sits to Get Her Hair Blow-Dried in Adorable Video — Watch!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughter loves to be pampered!

The music producer, 53, shared an adorable video on Instagram Tuesday showing his 4-month-old daughter Love Sean getting her hair blow-dried.

In the sweet clip, Love stays calm and relaxed as somebody dries her long, dark hair while she sits by the sink in her pajamas.

"BABY LOVE 💗😍," Diddy captioned the clip.

Earlier this week, Diddy shared some love for his older three daughters on Instagram, with twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, in matching red dresses, sitting on either side of big sister Chance Combs, 17, who wore a cream sweater dress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I MISS MY BABIES!🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨," he lamented in the photo's caption, where all three girls look all grown up.

In addition to his four daughters, Diddy is also dad to sons King, 24, and Justin Dior, 29. He is also dad to son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Diddy announced Love's birth in early December on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Diddy, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

The family posed together for photos during the holiday season, with the older girls doting on their baby sister.