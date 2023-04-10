Diddy's Baby Daughter Love Celebrates Her First Easter in Adorable Springtime Photo Shoot

Sean "Diddy" Combs' little girl sported an adorable pout and a sweeter smile on her first Easter.

The hip-hop icon, 53, celebrated daughter Love Sean's first Easter with a photo shoot for the 6-month-old.

The infant wears a pink spring dress and bunny ears as she nibbles on a carrot in one photo. In another, she wears a delicate knit sweater dress while she holds a stuffed chick in her hands, looking at the camera.

Diddy's daughter Love. Michael Oberlies/Combs Global

"#BabyLove's First Easter ❤️🌸🐰," he captioned the series of photos, shared on Instagram

Last month, Diddy got together all seven of his children for some rare family photos. All of the kids smiled for the camera in the sweet shot, except for one of the 16-year-old twins — D'Lila Star and Jessie James — who crouched down looking at her, who was being held by big sister Chance Combs, 17.

Diddy laughed as he crowded together with King, 24, and Justin Dior, 29, and Quincy Taylor Brown, 31.

"NOTHING ELSE MATTERS! ❤️✨💫 @combscartel LOVE," he captioned the post.

In early March, Diddy bonded with his youngest in a sweet moment he shared on Instagram. The infant wore a red and white gingham bikini and sweet red sunglasses for her day with dad, who wore swim trunks during the video.

"You're so cool. Daddy loves hanging out with you," he told the baby girl, who sat perched on his lap.

"It's my favorite thing to do, to hang out with you," he said, crossing his arms over her lap so she could grab each of his index fingers. Love began to laugh as she bounced his hand up and down.

"BABY LOVE😎❤️," he captioned the adorable video.