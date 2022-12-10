Diddy Announces the Arrival of New Baby Girl, Love Sean Combs: 'I'm So Blessed'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a dad again!

On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Diddy is already a father to six children, including son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, who he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's late mother and his ex, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

The other five children are Justin Dior, 28, King, 24, Chance Combs, 16, and his 15-year-old twins: D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

Last month, the Grammy Award winner spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his daughters helping feed around 3,000 people from Miami's homeless community through The Caring Place at the Miami Rescue Mission.

He and his daughters were also joined by rapper Yung Miami, 28, (born Caresha Brownlee) who told XXL in September that she and Combs are "having the time of our lives" in their open relationship.

"This Thanksgiving, it's important to give back to the community and spread love to people less fortunate, so they know they're not alone or forgotten," Diddy said in part via a statement at the time.

Last year, the Press Play artist opened up about becoming closer to his daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic after losing Porter.

"For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground, and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing," he told Clive Davis.

"I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family," Diddy continued. "For me, it's been a blessing, but really using the time to become a better father and a better person."