Diddy Announces the Arrival of New Baby Girl, Love Sean Combs: 'I'm So Blessed'

On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 10, 2022 05:55 PM
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a dad again!

On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Diddy is already a father to six children, including son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, who he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's late mother and his ex, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

The other five children are Justin Dior, 28, King, 24, Chance Combs, 16, and his 15-year-old twins: D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

Last month, the Grammy Award winner spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his daughters helping feed around 3,000 people from Miami's homeless community through The Caring Place at the Miami Rescue Mission.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He and his daughters were also joined by rapper Yung Miami, 28, (born Caresha Brownlee) who told XXL in September that she and Combs are "having the time of our lives" in their open relationship.

"This Thanksgiving, it's important to give back to the community and spread love to people less fortunate, so they know they're not alone or forgotten," Diddy said in part via a statement at the time.

Last year, the Press Play artist opened up about becoming closer to his daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic after losing Porter.

RELATED VIDEO: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Three Daughters Support Him on Red Carpet at 2022 BBMAs — See the Photos!

"For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground, and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing," he told Clive Davis.

"I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family," Diddy continued. "For me, it's been a blessing, but really using the time to become a better father and a better person."

Related Articles
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 24: Yung Miami (2L) joined Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and his family, his daughters Chance, D'Lila and Jessie, as they celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daughters Feed Miami's Homeless Community on Thanksgiving: 'It's Important'
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher Shines with Her Daughter, Plus Will Smith and Family, John Mayer and More
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'
lindsay arnold
Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Poses in Bikini as She Shows Off Baby Bump in Beachside Photo: '17 Weeks'
Model Kim Porter and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Sean "Diddy" Combs Exclusive Birthday Celebration Presented By CIROC Vodka on November 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Diddy Talks About Dating and Finding True Love Again After Kim Porter's Death: 'I Haven't Given Up'
Sean Combs and all his children
Everything to Know About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family
D'Lila Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Three Daughters Support Him on Red Carpet at 2022 BBMAs — See the Photos!
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) King Combs and Sean “Diddy" Combs perform onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
King Combs Says He Has 'Always' Wanted to Be a Rapper Like Father Diddy: 'There Is No Plan B'
Sophia Grace /Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysPlVnAJ3_Y. Ellen’s Sophia Grace Reveals She Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: ‘4 Months Left to Go’
Sophia Grace Says She Had Her Mom Tell Her Dad She Is Pregnant: 'I Couldn't Face Doing It Myself'
D'Lila Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie Combs, sean combs
Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Gucci Mane, Drake, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff: 'A Down to Earth, Cool Dude'
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Beautiful Miracle'
Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Everything to Know About Cristiano Ronaldo's Family
Sean "Diddy" Combs accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Babyface and Kanye West, also known as Ye, look on from back left 2022 BET Awards - Show, Los Angeles, United States - 26 Jun 2022
Diddy Pays Tribute to Late Kim Porter While Accepting 2022 BET Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Diddy to Receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards