ABC News' Diane Macedo Welcomes Second Baby, a Daughter: 'Exhausted but in Love'

Diane Macedo is officially a mom of two.

The ABC News anchor, 39, and husband Thomas Morgan welcomed their second baby together, a daughter, she announced on Instagram last Monday, sharing photos of the newborn. The pair are also parents to a 2-year-old son.

"Just in time for #nationaldaughtersday this little one joined our family," Macedo wrote in the caption. "My husband and I are feeling very grateful and even big brother is excited ... so far. 👶🏻 💖."

On Monday, Macedo shared a selfie with her baby girl sleeping while wearing a pink outfit, writing, "Exhausted but in love 💗 👶🏻."

The journalist exclusively announced her pregnancy news with PEOPLE in May. Macedo said her pregnancy came after she and her husband "struggled with unexplained fertility issues for a long time."

"My husband and I are so thrilled to announce that we're expecting our second baby this fall," she said at the time. "To not only have our 2-year-old son but now to be able to say we're expecting a daughter, we feel especially grateful."

Diane Macedo baby Credit: Diane Macedo/Instagram

The anchor explained that her experience getting pregnant with her second baby wasn't easy.

"There was a moment last year when I thought I was pregnant only to find out our IVF transfer didn't take. It was disappointing and heartbreaking," she said. "I think that made this pregnancy feel more fragile to me, I was afraid to celebrate it — afraid I'd jinx it somehow."

"So it feels really nice to finally be able to share it. In the back of my head I still have those worries that something could go wrong but I'm also realizing this is a special and fleeting time, and I'm ready to cherish and celebrate it while I still can," Macedo added.

The mom of two is also celebrating the release of her first book later this year. Her upcoming book, The Sleep Fix: Practical, Proven, and Surprising Solutions for Insomnia, Snoring, Shift Work and More, out Dec. 14, is a user-friendly guide to getting better sleep — something Macedo has struggled with for years.