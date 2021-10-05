ABC News' Diane Macedo Welcomes Second Baby, a Daughter: 'Exhausted but in Love'
Diane Macedo and husband Thomas Morgan are also parents to a 2-year-old son
Diane Macedo is officially a mom of two.
The ABC News anchor, 39, and husband Thomas Morgan welcomed their second baby together, a daughter, she announced on Instagram last Monday, sharing photos of the newborn. The pair are also parents to a 2-year-old son.
"Just in time for #nationaldaughtersday this little one joined our family," Macedo wrote in the caption. "My husband and I are feeling very grateful and even big brother is excited ... so far. 👶🏻 💖."
On Monday, Macedo shared a selfie with her baby girl sleeping while wearing a pink outfit, writing, "Exhausted but in love 💗 👶🏻."
The journalist exclusively announced her pregnancy news with PEOPLE in May. Macedo said her pregnancy came after she and her husband "struggled with unexplained fertility issues for a long time."
"My husband and I are so thrilled to announce that we're expecting our second baby this fall," she said at the time. "To not only have our 2-year-old son but now to be able to say we're expecting a daughter, we feel especially grateful."
The anchor explained that her experience getting pregnant with her second baby wasn't easy.
"There was a moment last year when I thought I was pregnant only to find out our IVF transfer didn't take. It was disappointing and heartbreaking," she said. "I think that made this pregnancy feel more fragile to me, I was afraid to celebrate it — afraid I'd jinx it somehow."
"So it feels really nice to finally be able to share it. In the back of my head I still have those worries that something could go wrong but I'm also realizing this is a special and fleeting time, and I'm ready to cherish and celebrate it while I still can," Macedo added.
The mom of two is also celebrating the release of her first book later this year. Her upcoming book, The Sleep Fix: Practical, Proven, and Surprising Solutions for Insomnia, Snoring, Shift Work and More, out Dec. 14, is a user-friendly guide to getting better sleep — something Macedo has struggled with for years.
"The irony of writing a book like this while pregnant is that pregnancy inherently creates its own sleep obstacles, so in a way I've been testing these sleep solutions on myself all over again. Thank God they've worked or that would have been doubly disappointing!" she teased. "So I decided to write the book so others don't have to suffer the way I did. I made all the mistakes so you don't have to!"