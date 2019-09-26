Diane Kruger Shows Aftermath of Staying Up All Night with a Teething Baby in Makeup-Free Selfie

Diane Kruger is getting real about that new-mom life.

The Troy actress — who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Norman Reedus last fall — opened up on Instagram Wednesday about how their daughter’s latest growth milestone has left her missing some snoozes.

“Early (tired) morning, waiting for baby to wake up after a tearful night of teething 🎈 #growingpains #poorbaby,” Kruger, 43, captioned a fresh-face selfie that showed her lying on what appeared to be a couch.

The Walking Dead actor, 50, was quick to jump into the comments to compliment his girlfriend, writing, “Beautiful” and adding a red heart emoji.

Other fellow celebs left sweet remarks, like Courtney Love who dropped a two-heart emoji on the post, Michelle Monaghan who wrote, “Oh hey beauty x” and Jaime King, who commented with, “Sending lots of love to you and baby girl ❤️💕”

Kruger and Reedus’ daughter didn’t make an appearance in her mom’s post, as the couple rarely share photos of their bundle of joy and, when they do, never of her face.

Nevertheless, the Welcome to Marwen star did share one adorable image in August that showed the baby girl bonding with her daddy, riding atop his shoulders.

“Everything I’ll ever need ♥️,” Kruger captioned the sunny snapshot, in which the youngster wore a light-pink outfit under a pair of black overalls.

While her baby daughter is Kruger’s first child, Reedus is also dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien with ex Helena Christensen.

Kruger celebrated her 43rd birthday this past July spending the day in Paris with Reedus and their baby girl, where the family “had so much fun” together.

“She’s so big, it’s crazy. She’s teething … so the nights can be hard for her. She’s drooling all over,” the actress said on Live with Kelly and Ryan later that month. “But she loves Paris. It’s the second time in her life she’s [visited] Paris.”

And what is Kruger’s ideal date night with her beau? Surprisingly, “Ramen in bed,” she admitted in an interview with PEOPLE Now last month. “You’ll know, once you have a kid, date nights are usually best when they involve a lot of sleep, one-on-one time and just no noise.”

“Those date nights are the best. You lock the bedroom door, take a bath together, order ramen in and just [relax],” added the mother of one.