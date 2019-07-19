Diane Kruger Spent Her Birthday in Paris with Norman Reedus and Their Baby Daughter

Image zoom Diane Kruger YouTube

Diane Kruger spent her recent birthday in her favorite place!

The Inglourious Basterds star, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, spent the special day in Paris, France, with boyfriend and Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and their 8½-month-old daughter.

“Twenty-one again!” Kruger joked on her visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday. “We had so much fun. I’m filming right now in Europe and we were filming in Paris, which was so fun. And Norman, my boyfriend, came to visit, and you know, we just had a baby, so the three of us were in Paris.”

“And it was Bastille Day on Sunday, so they had fireworks at midnight, and you know,” Kruger added of the celebratory family time.

Talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest gushed over Kruger’s ability to speak French, joking that when they visit the City of Light, locals give up on speaking their native language to them.

“We speak English with a French accent,” Ripa joked.

Kruger explained that she mastered the language when she moved to France at age 15, saying she “had to, because nobody speaks English to you, as you know.”

Kruger’s birthday included some activities that weren’t totally family-friendly, though: she told the hosts that she and Reedus went to the famous Crazy Horse cabaret show.

“So I took Norman, he was like, is it my birthday or is it yours?” Kruger said with a laugh. “He was literally like” — Kruger mimicked her beau’s open mouth — “I was like come on, close your mouth. It’s cute.”

“It’s so fabulous. I’ve been a few times, and this one in particular right now is really good, the show,” Kruger added. “It’s beautiful, though. Those girls are amazing dancers.”

Kruger also offered up some new information on her daughter, who she welcomed with Reedus, 50, last fall (PEOPLE confirmed in early November 2018 that she had given birth, but details, including the baby’s name and exact birth date, have been kept under wraps).

“She’s so big, it’s crazy,” Kruger said of her little bundle of joy. “She’s teething, and it’s like, you know — so the nights can be hard for her. She’s, you know, drooling all over.”

The National Treasure actress also revealed that her daughter inherited her own love for France.

“But she loves Paris,” Kruger said. “It’s the second time in her life she’s in Paris.”

Kruger and Reedus have been purposefully keeping their little one out of the spotlight.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger said on Instagram in January.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” she went on. “Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal.”

Kruger concluded: “Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”

On Monday, Reedus shared a sweet birthday message to his “angel” — including a rare photo of their daughter (though her face is kept out of the shot).

“Happy birthday angel,” the Daryl Dixon actor wrote on Instagram, including two loving photos of himself and Kruger, as well as a snap of their daughter playing with her mom’s hair.

Kruger posted a birthday post to her own Instagram on Monday of herself enjoying an ice cream cone, saying “When you’re in your favorite city in the world and life has never been sweeter ♥️ Thank you for all your birthday wishes ♥️”

Joyeux anniversaire, Diane!