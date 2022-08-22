Diane Kruger Shares Rare Snap of Daughter Nova as She 'Finally' Figures Out How to Ride Scooter

The actress shares 3-year-old daughter Nova with her fiancé Norman Reedus

Published on August 22, 2022
Diane Kruger daughter scootering
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty, Diane Kruger/Instagram

Diane Kruger's daughter is on the move!

On Sunday, the National Treasure star, 46, shared a rare glimpse of her daughter Nova on Instagram, showcasing the 3-year-old's new skill of scooter riding.

In the cute picture, Nova, whom Kruger shares with fiancé Norman Reedus, focuses on the path ahead of her as she adorably rides a blue scooter adorned with rainbow tassels. Nova stays safe wearing a teal helmet with flamingo decals and looks stylish in a pink dress and rainbow-checkered Vans.

"She FINALLY figured it out (somewhat)Better late then never 😂," writes Kruger.

Last month, the actress shared additional photos on Instagram of Nova as the family celebrated Kruger's 46th birthday.

"Getting older has never been sweeter ❤️ Thank you for all the birthday wishes ❤️," Kruger captioned an Instagram post.

The first photo featured Kruger blowing out the candles on her assorted birthday treats as her fiancé watched in the background. In the second shot, Nova's back was to the camera as she turned to kiss her mom.

In a second Instagram post from that weekend, Kruger pushed Nova in a stroller, which had a shade covering her face.

"Do you do you St Tropez 🧜‍♀️," she captioned the photo, in which she wore a blue-and-white striped crop top and denim shorts with sunglasses and a cloche hat.

Kruger and Reedus, 53, welcomed daughter Nova in November 2018. The two actors met on the set of 2015 film Sky and went public with their relationship in March 2017. In August 2021, they confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE.

